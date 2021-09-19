See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Slays In Sheer Nude Dress As She Says ‘It’s All About The SKIMS’ — Photos

Khloe Kardashian
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian shouted out sister Kim’s ultra-popular shape wear line as she posed for a sexy new photo, looking absolutely flawless.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, just owned the ‘gram with this snap. The Good American founder looked stunning as she posed against a wall in a nude colored mesh dress with a beige SKIMS tube top and purple underwear. Khloe gave her best model poses in the series of five photos that were seriously magazine worthy! A pair of chunky gold hoop earrings peaked behind her straight blonde hair, matching the two gold bangles on her right wrist as well as her two layered chain necklaces (including her gold and diamond pavé ‘Mommy’ necklace for adorable daughter True Thompson, 3).

She added a pop of color with a bright, cherry colored red lip, opting to go with the same color for her Insta-worthy pedicure and talon manicure. She finished her beauty look with a flirty smokey eye and luscious lash extensions, amplifying her gorgeous look. “It’s all about the Skims,” Khloe declared in her caption, shouting out older sister Kim Kardashian‘s popular shape wear line. The 40-year-old launched the line back in late 2019, and has since expanded to include not just solutions-based shape wear and bodysuits, but plenty of loungewear (including her nostalgic velour and terry lines).

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian sizzles on a red carpet in Florida. (Seminole Hard Rock / MEGA)

“Stop this right now,” friend Simon Huck commented on the sexy photos. “Bad AF,” and “Bae,” two of her followers added, while many others simply left fire emojis on the snaps.

Khloe regularly posts about her fitness routines on social media, so it’s no surprise to see her looking so amazing. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star last shared an at-home workout for fans in August via her IG page, laying out her exact routine that included warming up on stairs and various sets of circuits. “Don’t forget to stretch before and after your workout,” she warned her millions of followers. Under instruction from trainer Joël Bouraïma, Khloe proceeded to do 10 weight squats with her heel, 10 deadlifts, and 10 seated shoulder press (with her “back straight” and “abs engaged,” she noted).