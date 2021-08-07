Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Black Crop Top As She Admits Working Out Is ‘Therapy’ — Watch

Khloe Kardashian took to the Good American Instagram account to show off a sexy fitness look, admitting workouts help her get her ‘head right.’

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is in the best shape of her life — and she isn’t afraid to show it. The Good American founder took to Instagram to post a video poking a black crop top and leggings ensemble — both from her own line, of course — as she hit the gym for a workout in Saturday, Aug. 7. She specifically modeled the Essential Cut In Crop Top for the sweat session.

She was once again rocking a baseball cap (not the same one from sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila line), keeping her long ponytail hidden underneath. Khloe finished the look with white-and-black sneakers, a silver necklace and her signature long manicure (this time going with a pink shade). The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star regularly posts updates from her at-home workouts, which sometimes include her sisters, to social media.

“I normally don’t workout on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week,” the mom-of-one explained via a selfie-filmed video ahead the same day. “I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me, and they really just help me get my head right. So I’m excited. I feel like I need to get my head right, right now,” Khloe added.

Just a couple of months ago, Khloe posted a lengthy letter about her body image struggles to Instagram after an unedited bikini photo began making the rounds on social media. The photo in question was snapped at her mom Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs abode, and showed Khloe modeling a leopard two piece. After being accused of editing and photoshopping her pictures, she explained why she wanted the photo taken down. “When someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point … you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are,” she wrote.

The reality star and entrepreneur has had a series of ups-and-downs as of late, including another split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Despite not being together romantically while filming the final season of KUWTK, the pair regularly discussed having a second child together — agreeing to go ahead with the decision using a surrogate. After months of speculation that they were back together, Khloe finally confirmed the news on the reunion with Andy Cohen — only for news of the split to be announced days later.