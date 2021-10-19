See Pics

Kanye West Has 2nd Meeting With Trump’s Ex Lawyer Michael Cohen & Wears Odd Face Mask

Kanye West, Michael Cohen
MediaPunch/Kevin Hagen/AP/Shutterstock
Kanye West'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian, Lo Angeles, California, USA - 20 Sep 2021
Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian, Lo Angeles, California, USA - 20 Sep 2021
Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian Kanye West Buys $57 Million Beachfront Malibu Mansion Amid Divorce from Kim Kardashian, Lo Angeles, California, USA - 20 Sep 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
News Writer

Yeezy’s fondness for wearing odd face masks was on full display, as he got coffee with the lawyer in New York City.

Maybe Kanye West is just getting into the Halloween spirit a little bit early. The 44-year-old rapper was spotted getting coffee with former President Donald Trump‘s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, 55, on Tuesday October 19, but the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy star was wearing an odd face mask in new photos by Page Six. Ye’s mask covered his whole head and was a little similar to some of his other recent disguises, which have kept his face hidden from the public view. Check out the photos HERE!

The rapper was wearing a leather jacket, jeans, black rubber boots, a pair of sunglasses, and a black baseball cap, which looked like it had the word “Friendship” printed across it. Cohen sported a casual look with a pair of jeans, button down and a black windbreaker. Kanye’s face mask looked like it could have been a prosthetic for a movie other special production, with pale skin and a blank facial expression, similar to a mannequin.

This was Kanye’s second meeting with Cohen this October. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

It’s not clear what exactly Kanye and the lawyer were meeting for, but it was their second time getting together this month, after the two had coffee together while Ye was in New York for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s debut hosting Saturday Night Live.  It’s not clear what they discussed, but Cohen told Page Six that the rapper was wearing the mask for privacy. “The purpose [of the mask] was so that people would not recognize him … the first 10 minutes we sat down, he was mobbed by people … who wanted photos, and to say hello. So he put on this mask to give him some anonymity, which interestingly enough, did not really work,” he said.

Related Gallery

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Hottest Couple Moments -- Photos

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West make a statement heading to NBC Studios for her SNL debut. Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5264719 091021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Malibu, CA - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kim Kardashian,Kanye West Ref: SPL5140011 130120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The lawyer has been under house arrest since May 2020 for tax evasion and finance fraud. He told Page Six that his sentence will come to an end in 33 days, and he’s allowed to leave at certain times. Sources told the outlet that the pair were also supposed to meet with NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams, but he got caught up with another meeting.

Cohen has been under house arrest since May 2020. ( Kevin Hagen/AP/Shutterstock)

The “Runaway” rapper has been notorious for wearing eye-catching and strange face masks, like when he performed for much of his Yeezus tour in 2013, while wearing a fabric mask. Kanye sported a gray, goblin-like face mask when he was in Italy on Sunday. Earlier this year, he’s been seen wearing a variety of face coverings with many different designs, which resembled ski masks more than the new masks, which look like they’d be more suited for trick-or-treating.