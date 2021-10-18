See Pics

Kanye West Spotted Wearing Bizarre Face Mask In Italy — Photos

The ‘Ultralight Beam’ rapper looked a little scary, as he stepped out for some sightseeing in Italy, wearing a goblin-like face mask.

Kanye West44, seems to be getting into the Halloween spirit, as he wore a strange mask, while vacationing in Italy. The rapper sported a strange gray mask, which looked like it could’ve been fitting for a Halloween costume, but was a little odd as the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy hitmaker walked around. Besides the mask, Kanye also wore a black leather jacket, jeans, black gloves, and a large pair of rubber black boots on Sunday October 17.

Kanye sported an odd face mask while traveling around Italy. (BACKGRID)

That mask wasn’t the only strange look that Kanye sported this weekend. Yeezy wore a similar mask during a rare performance at an Italian wedding on Saturday night, via TMZ. The rapper took to the stage at D’Estree founder Geraldine Guiotte and Tiffany & Co. EVP Alexander Arnault’s wedding reception to perform renditions of “Flashing Lights” and “Runaway.” While the mask seemed to be a similar style, it didn’t cover his whole head as the one on Sunday did. Besides the mask, Yeezy wore a large gray suit jacket for the occasion.

Of course, masks are nothing new to Kanye. The rapper has sported masks for performances and public appearances for years. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic made masks a norm for everyone, he notably stunned audiences on his Yeezus tour in 2013, when he wore a mask throughout much of the performance.

Kanye has regularly shown off his excellent fashion sense. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

More recently, Kanye has worn a fair share of different masks while out in public and offering listening events. Back in July, he was seen sporting two different ski masks at events, one with a white tiger printed on it, and another one with a more simplistic design as he attended a Las Vegas basketball game. While livestreaming his various events for Donda, Yeezy also sported plain face coverings, as he took the field at the listening-events. During a livestream where fans could watch the rapper working on his latest album, he rocked another black face-mask, while wearing a black, spiky Balenciaga suit in a dressing room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.