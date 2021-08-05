See Pics

Kanye West Wears Bizarre Spiked Costume & Lifts Weights During His ‘Donda’ Live Stream — Photos

Kim Kardashian shows her support for estranged husband Kanye West by celebrating the release of his 10th studio album. Kim and all 4 of their kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- were part of the large crowd Thursday night at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to enjoy a listening event for Kanye's highly anticipated "Donda" album ... named after his late mother. Along with Kim and the children, sister Khloe was also in tow to show her support for Ye ... who she recently called her "brother for life.". 22 Jul 2021 Pictured: Kanye West. Photo credit: Dana Mixer / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA773606_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper confused fans by rocking a full-body spiked costume in a live stream from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Kanye West, 44, has appeared in a livestream ahead of the release of his new albumDonda. Of course, it wasn’t a regular stream — the rapper seemed to be in his dressing room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, where he has reportedly been living for two weeks. During the Apple Music stream, he was masked and wore an array of bizarre, spiked costumes. He was later seen lifting weights and chatting with his producer Mike Dean.

The “Heartless” hitmaker was also visited by pals Chance The Rapper, Steve Lacy and Vic Mensa in his one-bedroom room, where fans believe he is putting the final touches on his hotly anticipated album. Donda, named after his late mother who died in 2007, is Kanye’s first album release since Jesus Is King in 2019.

He teased the release with a listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on the night of July 22, which was even attended by his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 40. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up with their kids to support him in an all-red outfit, which included a form-fitting zip-up jumpsuit with long sleeves and matching platform heeled boots. In fact, the bold ensemble matched Kanye’s red tank top and pants.

Although they may be headed for a divorce, the parents-of-four want to maintain “family unity” throughout the proceedings. A source close to the A-listers recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the chart topper after seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the insider explained.

*EXCLUSIVE* Puerto Escondido, MEXICO - Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist’s retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. Kanye is certainly not the lightest traveller. His entourage was seen unloading massive trunks, suitcases and even VERY LARGE speakers as they arrived at the airport to fly out. The trip is an interesting one as it shows how dedicated the rapper and designer is to furthering himself as an artist. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones according to a description on Dezeen.com. An aesthetic Kanye can relate to as a budding architect, Remember the wall he built around his LA home awhile back? The stark design of the center is clearly one Kanye is drawn to and is similar to the design he adapted in the design of the home he once shared with Kim Kardashian. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The source added, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”