Kanye West Wears Bizarre Spiked Costume & Lifts Weights During His ‘Donda’ Live Stream — Photos

In true Kanye West fashion, the rapper confused fans by rocking a full-body spiked costume in a live stream from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Kanye West, 44, has appeared in a livestream ahead of the release of his new album, Donda. Of course, it wasn’t a regular stream — the rapper seemed to be in his dressing room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, where he has reportedly been living for two weeks. During the Apple Music stream, he was masked and wore an array of bizarre, spiked costumes. He was later seen lifting weights and chatting with his producer Mike Dean.

.@kanyewest all dressed up in Balenciaga on the DONDA livestream. pic.twitter.com/ZLzJc4Nnmk — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 5, 2021

The “Heartless” hitmaker was also visited by pals Chance The Rapper, Steve Lacy and Vic Mensa in his one-bedroom room, where fans believe he is putting the final touches on his hotly anticipated album. Donda, named after his late mother who died in 2007, is Kanye’s first album release since Jesus Is King in 2019.

He teased the release with a listening party at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on the night of July 22, which was even attended by his estranged ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 40. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up with their kids to support him in an all-red outfit, which included a form-fitting zip-up jumpsuit with long sleeves and matching platform heeled boots. In fact, the bold ensemble matched Kanye’s red tank top and pants.

Although they may be headed for a divorce, the parents-of-four want to maintain “family unity” throughout the proceedings. A source close to the A-listers recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that Kim wants “more communication” despite splitting from the chart topper after seven years of marriage. “Kim and Kanye have made a pact to support each other. They realize the importance of their union and get that together they are where they are financially because of their union and neither of them are willing to give that up,” the insider explained.

The source added, “Kim wants more communication and family unity and plans with Kanye. She wishes it wasn’t like this and it was more often. It’s her hope that he’ll support her when the time comes for her to promote or do something big, but she’s unsure if he will. She knows he’s a bit unpredictable like that and that devastates her but she does the best she can for the sake of the children. She absolutely will continue to show up for him though.”