Kanye West Has Outdoor Lunch With Anna Wintour In NYC After Meeting With Michael Cohen

Kanye West and Anna Wintour were seen dining at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village of New York just one day after he was spotted getting coffee with former Trump lawyer, Michael Cohen

Kanye West, 44, got attention on Friday when he stepped out with Anna Wintour, 71, for a Big Apple lunch. The rapper and British journalist had lunch at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in the West Village part of New York City just one day after he made headlines for going on a coffee outing with Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. The “Jesus Walks” creator was wearing a black blazer over a black top, black pants, and a matching baseball cap, gloves, sunglasses, and a face mask as he sat down at an outdoor table with the magazine editor, who wore a patterned top under a long dark orange coat, a tan skirt, heeled boots and sunglasses. Check out the pics HERE!

They appeared to be engaged in a lighthearted conversation as Kanye smiled throughout and sat back in a relaxing way. As they both got up to leave after the lunch, two iced coffees that were half full could still be seen on the table. It’s unclear what the power duo’s meet up was about but it could mean something big is coming up for both of them.

Kanye’s meeting with Michael also took place at a Sant Ambroeus, but the one on the Upper East Side of the city. The attorney is still technically on house arrest since being convicted of finance fraud, tax evasion and lying to Congress in 2018. Although he initially was supposed to spend time in prison, he was released in May 2020 due to Coronavirus concerns.

The New York Post reported that Michael’s meeting with Kanye was most likely able to take place because he previously got “special permission from the BOP [Bureau of Prisons} and RRM [Residential Reentry Management] to eat out.” Like the latter’s meeting with Anna, it’s unknown the reason for their meeting but everyone knows he’s praised Michael’s ex client Trump in the past.

Kanye’s most recent outings with high-profile people come at the same time his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 40, is also in New York City for her upcoming hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. Although Halsey will be the musical guest on the Oct. 9 episode, it was reported that Kanye was actually asked to fill the position first but it didn’t work out.

“Weeks and weeks ago when they were getting Kim to do the show, they threw around the possibility of him to be the musical guest, those discussions didn’t make it very far,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “But writers like Michael Che have been throwing the idea around of him being in something. They don’t expect him to do anything, but they certainly asked.”