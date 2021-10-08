Exclusive

Kanye West Was Asked To Be Musical Guest On Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Debut: Why It Didn’t Happen

Kim and Kanye were in talks of hitting the airwaves together as an ‘SNL’ duo this weekend, and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what happened.

Kim Kardashian will make her Saturday Night Live debut tomorrow, and fans (and haters!) are gearing up to see what the 40-year-old has in store. Kim is is the first reality star to host the long-running program, and plenty of talk around the event has made headlines, including the rumor that her estranged husband, Kanye West, would join her for the show as a musical guest. So what happened?

“Weeks and weeks ago when they were getting Kim to do the show, they threw around the possibility of him to be the musical guest, those discussions didn’t make it very far,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “But writers like Michael Che have been throwing the idea around of him being in something. They don’t expect him to do anything, but they certainly asked.”

Kanye West
Kanye West performing. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

The source previously revealed to HL how much Kim was “very nervous” about doing the show and that she “wanted to knock it out of the park.” Although the SKIMS founder won’t have a familiar face in Kanye by her side, she may just be focused on having a successful performance herself without her ex around. “She wants to prove to herself and any haters that it was worth it for her to be asked to do the show,” the source added.

Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021
Kim Kardashian has again flown from LA to Georgia to watch estranged husband Kanye West's livestream for his upcoming album 'Donda.' Kim and their kids -- North, Saint, Chicagoand Psalm -- were on the East Coast to attend Ye's second event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2 weeks in anticipation of the release of his 10th studio album ... scheduled for Friday. 05 Aug 2021
Kanye West enjoys a few days in Casa Wabi in Puerto Escondido, Mexico with his kids. The rapper spent some quality time with his kids at the artist's retreat located on the Oaxacan coast of Mexico. Kanye arrived with his kids and is pictured at the airport at arrival on June 20. His children were later seen returning to LA with their caretakers and security five days later. Kanye stayed at Casa Wabi until Monday. Kim has meanwhile been in Rome this week. The art center was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando and features a 312 meter long concrete wall that runs west to east, following the coastline, to create a series of different rooms and zones. Kanye took the trip without rumored girlfriend, Irina Shayk. The couple were seen earlier this month on another art inspired trip at the stunning Villa La Coste in Provence. 30 JUNE 2021

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West
Kim Kardashian & Kanye west spotted out on a stroll

Ever since Kim filed for divorce from the “Off the Grid” rapper back in Feb. 2021, how “separate” the two have remained amid their separation has been up in the air. Kim famously appeared in Kanye’s DONDA album performance in Chicago on Aug. 30 in a wedding dress, which caused many to speculate that the two were reconsidering their divorce. As a source told HL at the time, the couple was “putting on a united front” and were “taking it day by day.” Ahead of the Chicago appearance, the couple were also spotted in Malibu on Aug. 19, having a kids-free lunch together.