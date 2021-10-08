Kanye West Was Asked To Be Musical Guest On Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Debut: Why It Didn’t Happen

Kim and Kanye were in talks of hitting the airwaves together as an ‘SNL’ duo this weekend, and a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY what happened.

Kim Kardashian will make her Saturday Night Live debut tomorrow, and fans (and haters!) are gearing up to see what the 40-year-old has in store. Kim is is the first reality star to host the long-running program, and plenty of talk around the event has made headlines, including the rumor that her estranged husband, Kanye West, would join her for the show as a musical guest. So what happened?

“Weeks and weeks ago when they were getting Kim to do the show, they threw around the possibility of him to be the musical guest, those discussions didn’t make it very far,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “But writers like Michael Che have been throwing the idea around of him being in something. They don’t expect him to do anything, but they certainly asked.”

The source previously revealed to HL how much Kim was “very nervous” about doing the show and that she “wanted to knock it out of the park.” Although the SKIMS founder won’t have a familiar face in Kanye by her side, she may just be focused on having a successful performance herself without her ex around. “She wants to prove to herself and any haters that it was worth it for her to be asked to do the show,” the source added.

Ever since Kim filed for divorce from the “Off the Grid” rapper back in Feb. 2021, how “separate” the two have remained amid their separation has been up in the air. Kim famously appeared in Kanye’s DONDA album performance in Chicago on Aug. 30 in a wedding dress, which caused many to speculate that the two were reconsidering their divorce. As a source told HL at the time, the couple was “putting on a united front” and were “taking it day by day.” Ahead of the Chicago appearance, the couple were also spotted in Malibu on Aug. 19, having a kids-free lunch together.