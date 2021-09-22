Debra Messing Disses Kim Kardashian Over ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig: ‘Am I Missing Something?’

Debra Messing has a lot of questions about Kim Kardashian’s upcoming gig as ‘Saturday Night Live’ host. The star will host the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey.

Debra Messing is stumped by Kim Kardashian’s upcoming gig as Saturday Night Live host. NBC unveiled a roster of hosts for Season 47 of the sketch comedy series on September 22; Kim, 40, will join Owen Wilson, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis as one of the guest hosts — and Debra, 53, has questions. Namely, “Why?”

Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something? https://t.co/WYrobkv8Fi — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) September 22, 2021

“Why Kim Kardashian?” the actress tweeted alongside a news article about the casting. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?”

In her responses, a few followers defended the casting, pointing to the star’s long-running Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which wrapped after 20 seasons in June; others cited the Kardashians’ upcoming deal with Hulu. “@KimKardashian just wrapped up what is likely the most successful & longest-running reality television show in history & is launching a new series on @hulu,” one user tweeted. “She is @nbcsnl worthy.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan inked a multi-year partnership with Hulu in December 2020 to create “global content” exclusively for the streamer. Not much is known about the upcoming projects just yet, but Kris Jenner teased a new show during the Disney Upfronts in May.

“In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are… I can’t say much about what’s coming but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL

I’m hosting SNL!!!!!! @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/sb2LnHD2sI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

It’s unclear when the series will premiere and whether Kim’s upcoming hosting duties will coincide with the release. Regardless, the SKIMS founder will be the first Kardashian-Jenner to host SNL. The star shared the news on Twitter and excitedly wrote, “OMFG no turning back now!!!!” Kim will host the October 9 episode with musical guest Halsey. Kacey Musgraves, Young Thug, and Brandi Carlile are among the upcoming musical guests for Season 47, which debuts on October 2.