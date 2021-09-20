Watch

Adele Shows Off Her Dance Moves At Wedding With Boyfriend Rich Paul – Video

Shutterstock
Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Not only can Adele sing the house down, but she can also dance the night away! After going ‘Instagram Official’ with her new boyfriend, the ‘Hello’ singer cut a rug at Anthony Davis’s wedding!

With a glass of wine in her hand, Adele had the time of her life on Sunday (Sept. 19) while celebrating Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s matrimony. The 33-year-old songstress was one of the many A-listers attending the star-studded wedding, and when it came to the reception, Adele didn’t hold back. In social media videos taken at the event, Adele kicked off her shoes, hoisted up her dress, shook her moneymaker, got her groove on, leaned back with her hands held high – the whole nine yards. Considering Adele had just gone Instagram Official with her boyfriend,  Rich Paul, and no wonder she felt like dancing.

Yes, after a few months of romance rumors, Adele confirmed she and Rich, 39, were indeed an item with an IG post. Adele shared a black-and-white photo booth picture taken at Davis’s wedding, one that showed off her black Schiaparelli gown and Rich in his velvet tuxedo. Adele snuggled close to Rich, a sports agent, and the couple looked incredibly happy together. Adele captioned the IG Gallery with just a heart emoji, but her fans had plenty to say in the comments section. “Awwwlright Honey!!!!” “Flawless.” “ADELLLLLLEEEEEEEE I’m screaming.”

Rich and Adele first sparked talk of a relationship during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July 2021 (though some Internet detectives think that Rich hinted at their romance weeks before this basketball game sighting.) Over the following months, the two were photographed while going on dates in New York City and Los Angeles. A week before the wedding, Adele was reportedly photographed getting In-N-Out with Rich, because even A-listers need to go on a late-night burger run every once in a while.

Adele in 2017 (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

Rich Paul in 2019 (Shutterstock)

In August, Adele and Rich even went on a “triple date” with LeBron James (who is Rich’s client) and his wife, Savannah, Russell Westbrook, and his wife, Nina Earl. Speaking of which, Adele showed off her dance moves during Savannah’s surprise 35th birthday party in late August. Much like Adele did during Anthony Davis’ reception, the “Rolling In The Deep” singer got down, dancing and rapping along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Rich Paul was also there, watching as Adele rocked out.