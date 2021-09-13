See Pics

Adele Spotted Out On Another Dinner Date With BF Rich Paul In Oversized Shirt & Leggings — Photos

Adele
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
British Singer Adele Performs on the Stage of the Miles Davis Hall During the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux Switzerland 12 July 2008 Switzerland Schweiz Suisse MontreuxSwitzerland Montreux Jazz Festival - Jul 2008
AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
News Writer

Adele wore casual attire as she stepped out for a dinner date with beau Rich Paul at Nobu Malibu on Sept. 12.

Adele kept things super casual for her latest date night with boyfriend Rich Paul. The 33-year-old singer was spotted wearing an oversized white shirt, back leggings and heels while stepping out with LeBron James‘ sports agent for a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Sunday (Sept. 12). See the photos of the lovebirds HERE.

The Grammy winner added to her look with a black handbag that she clutched while heading to the popular eatery. Meanwhile, Rich, 39, dressed in a colorful shirt, navy blue pants and Brogue shoes. Both stars also wore protective face masks amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Adele
Adele (Photo: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock)

Adele has been on a number of dates with Rich over the last few weeks. Most recently, the happy couple dined at Opium in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. For that sexy date night, which came not long after the pair was seen together in West Hollywood on August 23 and in Beverly Hills on August 18, Adele wore a black turtleneck, a plaid miniskirt, black stockings and black knee-high boots, while Rich dressed in a zip-up hoodie, a white T-shirt and jeans.

Related Gallery

Adele -- Pics Of The Singer

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Adele
Adele (Photo: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

While Adele and Rich have been photographed together repeatedly, they have yet to publicly confirm their romance. They were first seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals together in July, where they chatted and shared laughs while watching the on-court action. They were then seen enjoying a date and showing off PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City.

Rich, for his part, did mention that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during his New Yorker profile published in May. However, the sports agent added at the time, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.” Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, whom she split from in 2019 after three years of marriage. The exes share son Angelo, 8.