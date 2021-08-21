See Pics

Jamie Foxx Grabs Dinner With Gorgeous Mystery Woman At Nobu In Malibu — Photos

jamie
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dress to the nines as they step out for a romantic date night at Sapgos Resturant as restaurants in LA reopen.Pictured: Chrissy Teigen, John LegendBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Jaden Smith sparks dating rumors with Madison Pettis while spotted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. The two were extra close and cozy as they shared multiple long hugs and were reportedly flirting with each other. She gazed into his eyes countless times and he was a gentleman walking her to her car.Pictured: Jaden Smith, Madison PettisBACKGRID USA 2 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
John legend is spotted with his wife Christine Teigen in in Portofino having a romantic dinner and eating a good ice cream. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: John Legend,Chrissy Teigen. Photo credit: Black mamba / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457837_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Weekend Writer

Jamie Foxx rocked a white sweater and jeans when he was spotted at celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu with a mystery woman.

Jamie Foxx cut a casual figure when he was spotted dining with a mystery woman at swanky Los Angeles restaurant Nobu Malibu. The actor, 53, was spotted leaving the hot spot on August 20, rocking a white sweater, black jeans, and white sneakers. He accessorized the simple ‘fit with gold chain necklaces, before getting into a luxury white car alongside a female friend.

jamie
Jamie Foxx at Nobu Malibu. Image: BACKGRID

While it’s not known whether Jamie was dining with a friend, or romancing a new lady in his life, fans would know he was previously in a relationship with Katie Holmes. She and the Ray star first sparked romance rumors because they were seen dancing together at a charity event in the Hamptons in 2013. However, they kept their relationship on the down low. in fact, Jamie even said the romance rumors were “one hundred percent not true” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October of that year.

However, they were secretly photographed holding hands in 2015. The public didn’t see another PDA photo until 2017, when the rumored lovers were again seen holding hands in Malibu in 2017. From then on out, it appeared more clear that Katie and Jamie were definitely an item, even if they didn’t confirm the relationship to fans.

Related Gallery

Jamie Foxx -- Photos Of The Oscar-Winning Actor

Jamie Foxx grabs dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 31 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691899_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690536_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jamie Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 24 Jul 2020 Pictured: Jamie Foxx and Kristin Grannis. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA690536_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The couple were later pictured out and about at Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala in New York City. After a long string of paparazzi photos, the couple finally attended their first public event together: the 2019 Met Gala. However, papparazzi pics stopped appearing a few months later. Jamie was seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave after it was reported in Aug. 2019 that he and Katie had split.

Jamie’s most recent outing with a potential new romantic interest comes a few months after his Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! dropped on the streaming service. It starred him and Kyla-Drew as father and daughter Brian and Sasha Dixon. In the series, Sasha comes to live with Brian full-time in the show, which is inspired by Jamie’s relationship with his real-life daughter Corinne Foxx, who serves as an executive producer.