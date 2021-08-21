Jamie Foxx Grabs Dinner With Gorgeous Mystery Woman At Nobu In Malibu — Photos

Jamie Foxx rocked a white sweater and jeans when he was spotted at celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu with a mystery woman.

Jamie Foxx cut a casual figure when he was spotted dining with a mystery woman at swanky Los Angeles restaurant Nobu Malibu. The actor, 53, was spotted leaving the hot spot on August 20, rocking a white sweater, black jeans, and white sneakers. He accessorized the simple ‘fit with gold chain necklaces, before getting into a luxury white car alongside a female friend.

While it’s not known whether Jamie was dining with a friend, or romancing a new lady in his life, fans would know he was previously in a relationship with Katie Holmes. She and the Ray star first sparked romance rumors because they were seen dancing together at a charity event in the Hamptons in 2013. However, they kept their relationship on the down low. in fact, Jamie even said the romance rumors were “one hundred percent not true” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October of that year.

However, they were secretly photographed holding hands in 2015. The public didn’t see another PDA photo until 2017, when the rumored lovers were again seen holding hands in Malibu in 2017. From then on out, it appeared more clear that Katie and Jamie were definitely an item, even if they didn’t confirm the relationship to fans.

The couple were later pictured out and about at Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala in New York City. After a long string of paparazzi photos, the couple finally attended their first public event together: the 2019 Met Gala. However, papparazzi pics stopped appearing a few months later. Jamie was seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave after it was reported in Aug. 2019 that he and Katie had split.

Jamie’s most recent outing with a potential new romantic interest comes a few months after his Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! dropped on the streaming service. It starred him and Kyla-Drew as father and daughter Brian and Sasha Dixon. In the series, Sasha comes to live with Brian full-time in the show, which is inspired by Jamie’s relationship with his real-life daughter Corinne Foxx, who serves as an executive producer.