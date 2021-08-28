Adele Dances To Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ In Low Cut Bronze Gown At Savannah James’ 35th Birthday — Photos

See Pics & Video

Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Adele was spotted jamming and letting loose at a birthday party for LeBron James’ wife Savannah in West Hollywood on Aug. 27! She attended the bash with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele, 33, looked sensational at a surprise 35th birthday party for Savannah James! The British born singer opted for a plunging bronze gown for the West Hollywood bash, which was thrown by Savannah’s husband LeBron James, 36, on Friday. Aug. 27. In a brief video filmed inside the venue, Adele — née Adele Laurie Blue Adkins — appeared to be having the time of her life as she danced and rapped along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit “WAP.”

She was seated on what appeared to be a stage with a dancer, clad in a lavender sequin bodysuit with feather details, behind her. The dancer appeared to be rocking some moves on a stripper pole as Adele threw her hands out to the beat, flipping her loosely curled hair in the process. A better view of her stunning gown could be seen outside of the venue as she headed to a vehicle, hanging onto her gold heeled sandals. At one point, she also held up a small metallic clutch to her face to seemingly avoid being photographed in the images published by TMZ. Her boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, could be spotted behind her in a slightly open black blouse, pants and a diamond chain necklace.

In a longer clip, Savannah was also seen jamming out to “WAP” as well as “Act Up” by City Girls in an ultra-spicy black dress that featured a high slit. Later in the evening, guests were treated to a live performance by R&B star Giveon, 26. And not to be outdone, LeBron paid his leading lady a special tribute with an epic cake as he sang her “Happy Birthday” on a microphone.

Adele has been spending some time with both LeBron and Savannah in recent months due to her romance with Rich, who happens to be LeBron’s manager. Adele and Rich stepped out with LeBron and Savannah, as well as Russell Westbrook, 32, and his wife Nina Earl, 32, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica for a triple date night on July 30. The casually dressed group were snapped heading into the popular restaurant, which is renowned for being one of the best Italian spots in Los Angeles (as well as a favorite of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Chrissy Teigen). Adele and Rich first sparked romantic rumors after she was spotted at NBA Game 5 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on July 17 — and the two have been seemingly inseparable since!

