Adele & BF Rich Paul Go On Triple Date With LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, & Their Wives

Adele and reported new boyfriend Rich Paul kicked off their weekend by having dinner with L.A. Lakers teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and their wives, Savannah Brinson and Nina Earl.

Adele, 33, and her reported new boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, enjoyed a dinner full of athletes on the night of July 30! The singer and the sports agent met up with Rich’s client, Los Angeles player, LeBron James, 36, and his wife Savannah Brinson, 34, as well as fellow player Russell Westbrook, 32, and his wife Nina Earl, 32, at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills, CA. They wore stylish casual clothing as they were photographed walking outside the building and trying not to pay attention to the cameras. Check out the pics HERE!

Adele wore a black hoodie under a black leather jacket and black jogging pants for the outing and Rich a black button-down polo style shirt under a navy blue sweater and matching pants. She topped her look off with hoop earrings, black shoes, and a black face mask as her long blonde hair was down. He also had on a black face mask and wore white and black sneakers.

Adele
Adele is reportedly dating sports agent Rich Paul.

LeBron, Savannah, Russell, and Nina also opted for casual attire and various face masks that matched their outfits. LeBron showed off a black graphic sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers while Savannah rocked a white jumpsuit under a snakeskin patterned short-sleeved button-down top and white, tan, and black sneakers. Russell had on a light red T-shirt, olive green pants, and red and white sneakers while Nina wore a white top and jeans under a long black leathers jacket and white sneakers.

The latest triple date comes a week after Adele and Rich made headlines for seemingly confirming their romance for the first time with another date at Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They were seen being affectionate and playful as they spent time with another couple and at one point, Rich even sweetly rubbed the “Hello” crooner’s back.

Rich Paul
Rich Paul is a sports agent and represents LeBron James.

Before they were seen on dinner dates, Adele and Rich turned heads when they sat near each other at the NBA Game 5 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on July 17. The outing is what really sparked dating rumors and they were soon reportedly seen out and about together near their Los Angeles homes a number of times.