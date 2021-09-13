See Pic

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Snuggle Up On Romantic Carriage Ride In Central Park

Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, husband Alexis and daughter take a Sunday stroll before the start of the US Open ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 25 Aug 2019 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Photo credit: KAT / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488490_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian New York Red Carpet Premiere of Academy Award-Winning Director, Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers', USA - 09 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Who needs tennis when you have ‘love’? While the US Open was finishing up, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian took in the sights of NYC via a horse-drawn carriage.

Though Serena Williams opted not to partake in the U.S. Open due to injury, that didn’t mean she didn’t enjoy all that New York City had to offer. As Emma Raducanu defeated Leylah Annie Fernandez during Saturday’s women’s final, Serena, 39, spent some quality time with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, on a sweet date. Alexis, 38, took Serena for a romantic tour around Central Park in Manhattan on Sept. 11, riding side-by-side in one of the park’s famous horse-drawn carriages.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian snuggle during a carriage ride in NYC (Jesal/Diggzy/Shutterstock)

Serena wore a baseball cap, red checkered top, a pair of black leggings, sandals, and facemask – the perfect pre-Autumn outfit. Alexis opted for a puffer jacket, which he took off during the ride, as well as a pair of shorts and a black t-shirt. During the romantic day trip, the two snuggled up together as they both enjoyed New York City in September.

Normally, Serena would be coming down from an epic performance at the U.S. Open, but this year, she pulled out of the tennis tournament, citing the injury that forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon. “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have deiced to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” she wrote in an Aug. 25 announcement. Serena also added that NYC is “one of my favorite places to play” and that she’ll miss “seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.”

Related Gallery

Serena Williams' Daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. – See Pics Of The Sweet Little Girl

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, in Rome to play at the Italian International Championships, goes on a shopping spree at the Gucci store with daughter Olympia Ohanian. After the shopping they stop for an ice cream before taking Olympia to the Luna Park. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 13 May 2021 Pictured: Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754105_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, in Rome to play at the Italian International Championships, goes on a shopping spree at the Gucci store with daughter Olympia Ohanian. After the shopping they stop for an ice cream before taking Olympia to the Luna Park. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 13 May 2021 Pictured: Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754105_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian (Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Since then, Serena has spent some quality time with Alexis and their daughter, 3-year-old Olympia Ohanian. At the end of August, Olympia gave her dad a makeover. “Are you going to make me beautiful?” he asked his daughter, to which she replied, “Maybe. MAYBE!” Less than a week later, Olympia sat down with her mother for a piano lesson. When Serena hit the wrong key, she turned to her daughter and asked, “Are you gonna fire me?” Thankfully, Olympia just kept on playing. “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano,” the tennis icon (and 23-time Grand Slam winner) captioned her video. At the start of September, Serena and Olympia traded the piano for the mixing bowl. The adorable duo — dubbed “Olympia and Momma” — made a rainbow cake together.