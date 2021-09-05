Watch

Serena Williams & Her Daughter Olympia, 4, Make A Yummy ‘Rainbow Cake’ Together — Watch

Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, in Rome to play at the Italian International Championships, goes on a shopping spree at the Gucci store with daughter Olympia Ohanian. After the shopping they stop for an ice cream before taking Olympia to the Luna Park. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 13 May 2021 Pictured: Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754105_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, in Rome to play at the Italian International Championships, goes on a shopping spree at the Gucci store with daughter Olympia Ohanian. After the shopping they stop for an ice cream before taking Olympia to the Luna Park. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 13 May 2021 Pictured: Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754105_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her and her daughter Olympia mixing cake ingredients, including sprinkles, together while showing off their sweet bond.

Serena Williams, 39, is teaching her daughter Olympia, 4, how to bake! The tennis champ shared an Instagram video that featured her and the tot wearing white tops and pink skirts while standing in a kitchen and making a colorful cake on Sept. 5. In the clip, the proud mom asks her little girl what she’s making and she excitingly responds with, “rainbow cake” while mixing the ingredients in a bowl.

“Rainbow cake? I thought it was sprinkle cake,” Serena responds before she tells her mini me to add more milk. When Olympia accidentally pours in a little too much, she preciously says, “Sorry” and her mom comes to the rescue by adding more flour to even the batter out. Olympia then eats a spoonful of sprinkles before adorably correcting Serena after she introduced them as “bakers Olympia and Serena.”

“Mama!” she replies before the athlete then corrects herself and repeats, “Olympia and Mama!”

Serena Williams, Olympia
Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia during a previous event. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Serena Williams' Sexiest Looks -- PICS

MELBOURNE, VIC - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of the United States of America returns the ball during round 1 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 8 2020, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - U.S Tennis player Serena Williams is arriving with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JR at a Nike Event in Soho, New York, NY. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

The video brought on a lot of supportive comments from followers who love the mother and daughter duo’s baking time. “Love how she insists on Mama! ❤️😍 beautiful family Serena 💝,” one follower wrote while another agreed by adding, “The girl is so intelligent to have insisted in Mama instead of Serena.” A third shared, “I love how down -to-earth she is growing up” and others left smiley face emojis.

Before her latest cake-baking video, Serena made headlines when she shared a hilarious video of Olympia almost firing her during a piano lesson. It happened when the doting parent pressed the wrong key while they were playing together and she then jokingly asked, “Are you gonna fire me?” Luckily, Olympia seemed to let it slide!

Serena, who is teaching her daughter a lot of things, including her sport, tennis, cheekily captioned the video with, “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano” along with a racquet and tennis ball emoji as well as a piano emoji.