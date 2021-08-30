Watch

Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Ohanian Gives Dad Alexis A Hair Makeover — Watch

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, may grow up to be an amazing hairstylist, as she just gave her dad, Alexis, an amazing makeover.

Serena Williams’ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, 3, is so adorable. The toddler, who we thought would grow up to be a tennis star like her mom, may be considering a different career path after her dad, Alexis Ohanian, hired her as his “new stylist”.

“Y’all kept bugging me about my hair, so I finally got a new stylist. Notice how @olympiaohanian didn’t answer my question?? ‘MAYBE’,” Alexis captioned his video on Aug. 30.

In the video above, the Reddit co-founder can be seen laying down with his long hair draped across the pillow. Olympia’s face can’t be seen, but her hands can be, and she’s seen brushing his hair.

“Olympia, what are you doing?,” Alexis asked his daughter. “Brushing your hair,” she said. But after she was asked, “Are you gonna make me beautiful?”, Olympia wasn’t sure what to say. However, after a long pause, she said, “Maybe. Maybe.”

It’s a super cute video, and Alexis’ followers feel the same way.

“Y’all are the cutest thing ever,” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I am over here cracking up with laughter!”

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian take daughter Olympia to Zitomer pharmacy for some goodies on May 7, 2019. (Edward Opi/SplashNews)

Others chose to comment on Alexis’ hair, instead of Olympia’s cute antics. “Time to cut it off — it’s not looking so great. Sorry but that’s the truth,” one person wrote, and another added, “Please trim it!! We are begging you”.

So will he actually cut it or let Olympia do the honors? Only time will tell, but what we do know is that Serena and Alexis’ daughter is so adorable.