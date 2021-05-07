Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Cuddles Up To Dad Alexis Ohanian In Precious New Photos

Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, went on a fun ‘adventure’ with her adoring dad, Alexis Ohanian! See the sweet photos of father-daughter pair!

Serena Williams‘ precious daughter, Olympia, shared one of the cutest moments with her beloved dad, Alexis Ohanian, during their time in France! The Reddit co-founder, 38, took to Instagram on May 5 and shared the sweetest pics with his three-year-old baby girl. In the first photo from the carousel post, Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., cuddled up to her dad while she was safely held in his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

The second pic was even cuter! The photo featured the tech entrepreneur giving his daughter a sweet smooch on the cheek. Finally, the best photo was saved for last. The final image in the post featured Olympia wrapping her arms around her dad, and Alexis was positively beaming with so much love and pride! “Beautiful morning for an adventure with Jr.,” Alexis captioned the photos.

Olympia and Alexis had the chance to spend a lot of quality time together over the course of the last few days. The twosome were previously staying in France with Serena, who was training at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy to get ready for the upcoming Italian Open! While the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, was working on her serve, Olympia and Alexis had a ton of fun together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian)

In another post that Alexis shared on May 3, the paid parental leave advocate showed off how Olympia’s soccer skills were coming along. In the photo, Alexis was totally focused standing in goal while his daughter, clad in a Beauty and the Beast princess dress, kicked the soccer ball. “Soccer Dad already running drills for Princess Belle,” an excerpt from Alexis’ caption read.

Olympia and her dad have a bond like no other! The youngster has clearly been loving spending time with her incredible, inspiring parents while overseas, and we’ll surely see a lot of Olympia cheering on her mom at the Italian Open and Roland Garros later this month. We cannot wait to see what this beloved little family gets up to next!