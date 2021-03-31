Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, 3, Crashes Dad Alexis’ Podcast: Watch Adorable Video

Olympia Ohanian made a surprise appearance during her dad’s podcast and rocked some headphones and a princess dress for the cute ‘one take’ video!

Serena Williams precocious youngster, Olympia Ohanian, made a special appearance on her dad, Alexis Ohanian‘s, podcast! In a clip from the episode, which the Reddit co-founder, 37, shared to Instagram on March 31, the adorable three-year-old, clad in a Princess Belle dress, climbed onto her papa’s lap to be a part of his video and podcast. “What you doing?” Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., asked her dad.

“Um…making a video,” Alexis, who shares Olympia with the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, replied. Upon asking his sweet little girl if she wanted to be a part of the fun video, Olympia told her dad, “I need earphones!” Obliging his little girl’s request, Alexis picked up a pair of bulky headphones and placed them on his daughter’s head. Olympia started to repeat the words her dad said, encouraging listeners to make their seat deposits for Angel City, the group responsible for bringing a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles!

Olympia did a wonderful job and was purely poised for the fun little video. But as her dad continued to speak, Olympia made sure he knew that her portion was done, rolling a few “yeah, yeah, yeahs” off of her tongue. “Olympia, you’re not serious,” Alexis jokingly said to his three-year-old. As Olympia hopped off of her dad’s lap, she bid a final “bye” to listeners and her headphones were removed. “I wasn’t planning on including Jr. in this but such is life – can you tell we did this in 1 take?” Alexis captioned the video.

Just as Serena loves to spend quality time with her baby girl, Alexis also enjoys every single moment with Junior. Alexis has been a great role model for Olympia, just like her famous mom. He loves to include Olympia in a lot of fun videos and social media posts, and always makes sure that she is there with him whenever Serena is on the tennis court.

More recently, Alexis celebrated his brilliant wife and adorable daughter on International Women’s Day! “Celebrating these two women every day,” Alexis captioned a photo of Serena and Olympia. “Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby.” We cannot wait to see this duo more in the future!