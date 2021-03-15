Watch

Serena Williams & Olympia, 3, Show Off Their Moves To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Body’ After Grammys

Serena Williams Olympia
Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Political News Editor

Serena Williams and daughter Olympia Ohanian, 3, danced it out to Megan Thee Stallion after her major Grammys wins!

Serena Williams and her daughter were so excited over Megan Thee Stallion‘s Grammys wins that they had to just dance it out! The tennis GOAT, 38, posted an adorable video of herself and three-year-old Olympia Ohanian showing off their best moves to “Body” while wearing gorgeous gowns. Serena’s pick was a fluffy beige tulle number with high-low hemline? Olympia’s outfit? Princess Aurora’s dress from Sleeping Beauty, obviously!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

The video starts with Serena waving her hands in the air and shaking her hips to “Body” before Olympia scoots in the frame. She’s trying to emulate her mom’s moves so hard! Serena can’t help but laugh when she sees Olympia trying to keep up in her Disney princess dress. The video then cuts to Serena’s tennis court, where the mother-daughter duo and a group of friends are dancing with tennis rackets!

Serena captioned her March 15 post, “How we feel about these Grammy wins! Congratulations!!” and tagged Megan. The “Body” rapper cleaned up at the Grammys. It was her first Grammy Awards ever, and she walked away with three awards: Best New Artist, Rap Song (“Savage” Remix), and Rap Performance (“Savage” Remix). She was also nominated for a fourth award, Record of the Year, but lost to Billie Eilish.

Serena Williams Olympia
Serena Williams walks the runway at her NYFW show with daughter Olympia in September 2019 (Shutterstock)

She gave an electrifying performance of some of her biggest hits, like “Body” (Serena and Olympia’s fave) and “Savage,” before teaming up with Cardi B for their first-ever performance of the iconic “WAP“. Serena shares another connection: she’s tight with Beyonce, who shared the stage with the H Town Hottie while accepting their Grammy for Best Rap Performance. What a night!