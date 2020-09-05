Watch
Serena Williams’ ‘Baby’ Olympia, 3, Is So Cute Cheering Mom On At The U.S. Open — Watch

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
Olympia is her mom Serena Williams’ #1 fan! The 3-year-old snuggled up to dad Alexis Ohanian in the stands as Serena claimed a victory against Sloane Stephens.

Olympia Ohanian, 3, stole the show at the U.S. Open where her superstar mom Serena Williams, 38, was competing! The toddler was so cute as she patiently sat with dad Alexis Ohanian, 37, to cheer mom on — leading Serena to give her a shoutout on TV! “You’re zoned in right now on the most important fan in the crowd right there — what do you hope Olympia saw in this match with mom?” a reporter asked Serena.

“Oh man! I forgot she was coming out, so I hope that she saw her mama fighting,” Serena — clad in a red Nike sports bra and black face mask — replied back, sweetly saying “Hi, baby!” to the 3-year-old. “I don’t think she was paying attention between you and me, to tell you the truth. She may have been playing with some princesses upstairs,” she hilariously added.

Serena won the Sept. 4 match against fellow tennis player Sloane Stephens, 27, as she continues on her journey to potentially win her seventh U.S. Open! The duo previously faced off in 2015, and superstar Serena absolutely slayed this most recent match with wins in the later sets. Sloane previously won the title in 2017, while Serena last claimed a U.S. open win in 2014. Last year, she was the runner-up to Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 20.

Serena Williams & daughter Olympia Ohanian. (AP)

Olympia kept the enthusiasm going as she proudly clapped for her mom after her first set 6-2 loss to Sloane. Sitting with a caretaker, the adorable little girl showed off her style with a cool jean jacket, keeping her curly hair in a bun with a bright yellow scrunchie. She looked so grown up with her very own VIP ID badge for the game, responsibly rocking a baby blue face mask to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Fans were loving the adorable videos of Olympia at the match, and gushed about them on Twitter! “Priceless!! That is a memory to be shared over and over again. Olympia will love hearing it too!” and “Omg cuteness overload” two fans posted, while a third added, “Olympia clapping for mom is EVERYTHING.”