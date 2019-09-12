Drake Messages Bianca Andreescu After She Beat His Ex Serena Williams At U.S. Open, She Reveals

After calling Drake out for not congratulation her for her U.S. Open win, Bianca Andreescu got a super supportive message from her fellow Canadian!

Bianca Andreescu, 19, had an historic win at the U.S. Open when she beat Serena Williams and became the first Canadian to EVER win the tournament on Sept. 7. Just days after her victory, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she gushed over the support she’s gotten from fellow Canadian stars, like Shania Twain and Justin Trudeau. However, she also pointed out that she hadn’t heard from Drake, who is a sports fan and avidly supports Canadian teams, like the Toronto Raptors.

Drake must have caught wind of Bianca’s comment, because after that, it didn’t take long for him to finally reach out! During a Sept. 11 press conference in Toronto, Bianca revealed that she had finally heard from the rapper, and she read his message out loud. “Here I am,” Drake wrote, with a smiley face emoji. “Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it, lol I thought you would see.” Bianca admitted that she had NO idea how to respond to the message.

Interestingly, Drake has previously been romantically linked to Bianca’s opponent. In fact, in 2015, he was actually in the stands cheering Serena on at the exact same tennis tournament! The two had been spotted together on a few occasions before that, although they never verbally confirmed whether or not they were an item.

Whatever was going on between Serena and Drake was short-lived, and by 2016, she was dating her now-husband, Alexis Ohanian. She gave birth to their daughter, Alexis Olympia, on Sept. 1, 2017, and married Alexis on Nov. 16