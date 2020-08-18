Watch
Serena Williams Jokes That She & Daughter Olympia, 2, Wear ‘The Same Size’ Clothes: Hilarious Video

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5.
News Writer

Serena Williams took a break from tennis practice to goof around with her daughter’s clothes in a new clip she shared to Instagram, featuring the tennis champion wearing one of her two-year-old daughter, Olympia’s, tops!

When it comes to playing a match on the tennis court, Serena Williams is always serious and in the zone. But once she puts down her racket for the day, the 23-time Grand Slam champion loves to goof around with her sweet two-year-old daughter, Olympia! In an August 16 post the tennis great, 38 shared to Instagram, Serena posed-up in front of a mirror wearing a top that seemed just a smidge too tight.

Must. Swipe Right

“I knew me and my daughter would be wearing the same size soon,” Serena said while recording the mirror selfie clip. Unlike her usual Nike apparel, Serena fashioned a teeny tiny white tank top with red stars. Pulling at the bottom of the shirt, Serena remarked that the top was, in fact, her toddler’s! “This is her top,” Serena confessed while feeling herself in the mirror. And she had the pic to prove it.

The next photo, which Serena insisted fans “swipe right” to see, featured little Olympia wearing the exact same top with a pair of black shorts. The ruffled short sleeves and loose fabric looked perfect on the little one, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., even if Serena hilariously insisted that she could fit into her youngster’s clothes!

For the past several months, Serena has been completely enjoying time with her daughter and husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, as the Women’s Tennis Association took a hiatus amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, tennis is returning in full swing and Serena participated in the WTA’s first US event of the season in Lexington, KY, at the Top Seed Open. Serena made it all the way to quarter finals, but lost to fellow American Shelby Rogers after a grueling three-set match that went to a tie break, with a final score of 6-1, 4-6, 6-7, culminating in a 5-7 tie-break.

Olympia was right there in the stands to watch her mama go to work, even if Serena had to glance over once in while to see how her youngster was doing. But Serena’s triumphant return back to the court doesn’t end in Lexington. Next, Serena is poised to return to New York City, which will host the Western & Southern Open — usually held in Cincinnati — and then the US Open, where Serena hopes to make history and earn her 24th recording-tying Grand Slam trophy.

This year, Serena could very well have a shot at the title, as six of the top ten women in the world have chosen not to play the tournament. We cannot wait to see Serena continue to hit some aces on the court, and capture adorable moments of Olympia as the season goes on!