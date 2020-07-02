Serena Williams Twins With Adorable Daughter Olympia, 2, In Matching Purple Tennis Outfits

Serena Williams officially has a mini-me in training. She and her daughter Olympia hit the tennis court in style, wearing identical purple athletic wear in fierce side-by-side poses.

Serena Williams‘ two-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian looks to be following in her mommy’s footsteps when it comes to conquering the tennis world. She definitely has the seven-time Wimbledon champ’s on-court style, thanks to the fashionable 38-year-old tennis great. Serena shared a photo to Olympia’s Instagram page on July 2, showing the pair twinning in fitted, long-sleeve purple Nike tops with sheer black tennis skirts. Mother and daughter put their hands on their thighs and bent down a bit at the knee in matching positions, with Serena sporting a huge smile.

As if their twinning in one tennis outfit wasn’t enough, on Serena’s Instagram page she showed off that the two were all business on the court. Off came the skirts and the six-time U.S. Open winner showed off a purple onesie, as the top from the previous picture came with bike-short length bottoms in a one-piece outfit. Olympia again matched her mom with her onesie.

Serena shared that her daughter already knows her tennis stances, as the pair posed at the court’s baseline looking ready to receive a serve. Olympia had her mommy’s perfect form, with knees slightly bent while holding on to her racquet as she stared across the court towards her opponent.

Serena shared three photos and a video of her mother-daughter tennis session. In the first two photos, they were fierce players when it came to posing. But in the third picture, they were joyous winners. Serena stretched her arms high into the air in a victorious stance with a champion’s smile on her face. It was followed by a short video of Serena asking her daughter to give her a high-five, which she happily obliged. Serena’s tennis champ older sister Venus Williams, 40, gushed in the comments, “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!”

A man’s voice could be heard laughing at the tender tennis moment between Serena and her mini-me. It sounded exactly like the G.O.A.T.’s husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 37, who appeared to be playing photographer for Serena and Olympia’s on-court fashion and tennis session. In any normal year, Serena would be in England right now, making her way to yet another Wimbledon final. But professional tennis tournaments and play is at a standstill due to the coronavirus. That means Serena has had plenty of time at home with her husband and daughter to have precious moments on the court like the ones she shared with fans today.