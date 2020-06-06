Serena Williams ‘Proud’ Of Husband Alexis As He Resigns From Reddit To Make Way For Black Candidate

Serena Williams has opened up about her husband’s shock decision to step down from the Reddit board, in hopes his company will hire a black candidate

Serena Williams is so proud of her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr.! The tennis icon took to Twitter on June 5 after her hubby announced his resignation from Reddit, the company he co-founded more than a decade ago. “Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis,” she wrote, adding that he was setting a great example for their adorable two-year-old daughter. “I know Olympia will be too.”

The 37-year-old entrepreneur announced on June 5 that he would be stepping down from his board seat and urging his co-workers to hire a Black candidate to replace him. “I co-founded [Reddit] 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging,” Alexis began the statement and the caption to his social media post.

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.⁰ It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

“It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his Black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?’” Alexis and Serena share one young daughter, who has been prominently featured on both parents’ social media accounts. “I have resigned as a member of the Reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the Black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to [Colin Kaepernick‘s] [Know Your Rights Camp].

The shock announcement comes amid global outcry and Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation, following the tragic deaths of three unarmed Black citizens — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Celebrities have joined in the ongoing marches not only across the country, but around the world. On June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega held back tears as he gave an emotional speech in London’s Hyde Park, while closer to home, in Los Angeles, Keke Palmer urged National Guardsmen to march with protesters. Even more public figures have encouraged citizens to use their voice and vote in primaries throughout the country and in November, like former President Barack Obama.