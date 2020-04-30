Serena Williams’ sweet two-year-old daughter, Olympia, enjoyed some beignets courtesy of her ‘papa,’ Alexis Ohanian, in a new video he shared to his personal Instagram account!

Two-year-old Olympia Ohanian is seriously living it up while quarantining with her family in Florida! The adorable daughter of tennis living legend Serena Williams, 38, was captured enjoying some delicious beignets in a sweet new video her father, Alexis Ohanian, 36, shared to Instagram on April 29. In the adorable clip, Olympia was seated in a hightop chair wearing a cute pink tank top. The little one had powdered sugar all over her moth, as she chowed down on the scrumptious pastry treat. “Is it tasty?” Alexis asked his daughter. “Yea,” Olympia replied. “Thank you, Papa,” she immediately said to her doting dad! “You’re welcome, Olympia,” the Reddit co-founder replied. “All the business success in the world vs Unprompted ‘Thank You, Papa’ from @olympiaohanian for my beignets. I’ll take that thank you–Every. Single. Time,” Alexis sweetly captioned the video post.

Olympia has been spending an awful lot of quality time with her doting parents as they continue to self-isolate amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Ohanian/Williams household has been enjoying everything from dress-up parties, cute videos, and even a fun dance break! On April 23, Serena shared the sweetest clip of her and her daughter dancing to “I’ve Got A Dream” from the Disney animated film Tangled. Although it seemed Serena had planned a bit of her own choreography, Olympia twirled around the room like no one was watching, decked out in a pink princess dress complete with a tutu!

While the dancing was a fun break, it’s also clear that Olympia is inheriting her dad’s talent for cooking up some tasty treats. In an April 12 post to Olympia’s own Instagram account, her proud parents captured the toddler making some pasta dough. Olympia looked like a pint-sized professional chef in the boomerang clip! She wore a pink and white polka dot apron with a white chef’s hat complete with complimentary pink detailing. “Homemade spaghetti,” the caption read.

Serena and Alexis welcomed Olympia into the world on September 1, 2017 and their lives have completely changed ever since! Serena found out that she was pregnant with Olympia during the 2017 Australian Open. She not only went all the way to the final while several weeks pregnant, but beat her own sister, Venus Williams, for the title, 6-4, 6-4. In the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s HBO documentary series, Being Serena, the mother-of-one revealed that the trophy she won from the tournament was in Olympia’s room.