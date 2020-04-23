Serena Williams’ Daughter, 2, Rocks Adorable Pink Tutu For ‘Tangled’ Dance Party With Mom

Serena Williams and her two-year-old daughter, Olympia, brought out there best dance moves during their impromptu routine set to ‘I’ve Got A Dream’ from Disney’s animated film ‘Tangled!’

Serena Williams may have expert skills on the tennis court, but she also has some pretty flawless dance moves! In an April 23 post she shared to her Instagram account, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, captured herself and her daughter, two-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., having quite the dance party to the song “I’ve Got A Dream” from Disney’s 2010 animated film Tangled! In the video, Olympia was completely decked out in a princess dress complete with fuchsia tutu! Serena, meanwhile, wore a pair of gray leggings and a white tank top. Serena appeared to have choreography for the entire song, while Olympia bounced around the room and, at one point, put herself right in front of the camera for all of Serena’s followers to see! “A Serena Williams and @OlympiaOhanian Production. “I have a dream” from Tangled” the tennis champion captioned the video, featuring a few musical note emojis.

Princesses have become a bit of staple in the Williams/Ohanian household as of late. In a photo Serena shared to her Instagram account on April 17, the world number nine and her daughter wore matching princess dresses while they played in their Florida home! Both Serena and Olympia’s natural hair was on full display, as they fashioned green princess dresses with flowing, floor-length skirts. “Princess attire required for conversations with @olympiaohanian,” Serena captioned the image with a crown emoji! Serena’s fans were all about the adorable image, including the tennis champ’s BFF and past doubles partner, Caroline Wozniaki, who commented on the picture, saying, “So cute I love it!! I miss you both,” adding a heart emoji! So sweet!

Of course, not every piece of princess attire has gone to plan. In another post Serena shared to Instagram on April 15, the mother-of-one showed off her princess singing voice and her Snow White costume. “Hello, I’m back,” Serena serenaded her fans. “I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” she continued to sing. “Speaking of back…My dress doesn’t fit in the back!” Serena turned around to show that her dress didn’t finish zipping up past her waist! But the tennis pro, who’s faced her fair share of injuries, mishaps, and obstacles on the court, simply laughed it off like it was no big deal!

With all of this time away from the competitive tennis court, fans of Serena have had the opportunity to see a completely new side of the fierce champion. Since welcoming Olympia into the world in September 2018 with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 36, Serena has shifted her platform to highlight the strains and joys of being a working mom. One of the champion’s most thoughtful posts came with a sweet image she shared on Feb. 21 that featured a makeup-free Serena holding a sleeping Olympia in her arms. “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy. I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena captioned the photo. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”