Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Hides From Mom In A Ball Pit: ‘I Love Her So Much’

Serena Williams played a fun game of peek-a-boo with her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on June 4! The tennis legend shared a snap of Olympia hiding in a colorful ball pit, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Bonding! Serena Williams is enjoying quality time with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. while quarantining in Florida with husband, Alexis Ohanian Sr. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of her 2-year-old daughter playing in a rainbow ball pit. She’s pictured lounging in the play pit with a portion of her tiny face poking out of a colorful sea of plastic balls.

Serena, 38, shared the new snap of her daughter without a caption. But, a photo that cute speaks for itself! Olympia’s aunt, Tennis pro Venus Williams shared a sweet message about her big sister and niece in the comments. “I love her and her mother too much!” she wrote.

Serena’s busy schedule often keeps her multitasking between family, career and business. Therefore, this time at home with her daughter and husband must be truly special. She’s been bonding with Olympia, and even shared a video of the mother-daughter duo’s morning routine.

The athlete posted a 6-minute video of her skincare routine on May 22, with Olympia, who mimicked her every move. The pair wore matching floral pajamas as they cleansed their faces and joked around before heading to grandma’s house.

“Morning y’all! We’re doing our morning routine, and it’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do,” Serena says in the video, captioned, “My mornings.”