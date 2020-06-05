See Pic
Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Hides From Mom In A Ball Pit: ‘I Love Her So Much’

Serena Williams & daughter Olympia
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Serena Williams played a fun game of peek-a-boo with her 2-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on June 4! The tennis legend shared a snap of Olympia hiding in a colorful ball pit, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Bonding! Serena Williams is enjoying quality time with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. while quarantining in Florida with husband, Alexis Ohanian Sr. The 23-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new photo of her 2-year-old daughter playing in a rainbow ball pit. She’s pictured lounging in the play pit with a portion of her tiny face poking out of a colorful sea of plastic balls.

(Photo credit: Serena Williams/Instagram) 

Serena, 38, shared the new snap of her daughter without a caption. But, a photo that cute speaks for itself! Olympia’s aunt, Tennis pro Venus Williams shared a sweet message about her big sister and niece in the comments. “I love her and her mother too much!” she wrote.

(Photo credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock) 

Serena’s busy schedule often keeps her multitasking between family, career and business. Therefore, this time at home with her daughter and husband must be truly special. She’s been bonding with Olympia, and even shared a video of the mother-daughter duo’s morning routine.

The athlete posted a 6-minute video of her skincare routine on May 22, with Olympia, who mimicked her every move. The pair wore matching floral pajamas as they cleansed their faces and joked around before heading to grandma’s house.

“Morning y’all! We’re doing our morning routine, and it’s just so fun because this little baby girl pretty much does everything I do,” Serena says in the video, captioned, “My mornings.”