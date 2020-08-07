Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 2, Helps Her Mom Dress Up In Cute Pic: ‘She’s Got My Back’

Serena Williams spent some time off the tennis court with her adorable two-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, playing dress up! The toddler even lent her mom a helping hand by zipping up her princess gown!

Serena Williams might be gearing up for her next big tennis tournament, but she is always making time to bond with her two-year-old daughter, Olympia! In a new post that the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, shared to her Instagram on August 6, Serena and her youngster, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., prepared to hold court by putting on their princess dresses. Olympia even offered her mom a helping hand by zipping up the back of her mom’s fuchsia gown, akin to the dress worn by Princess Aurora in Disney’s 1959 film Sleeping Beauty.

“She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers,” Serena lovingly captioned the sweet image. But this wasn’t the first time the tennis great’s two-year-old helped out her inspiring mom. On July 2, Serena shared a series of photos featuring herself and Olympia back on the tennis for a round of doubles! Like the true fashionistas they are, Serena and her daughter wore matching purple body suits by Nike, not unlike the style Serena rocked at the 2019 US Open.

Throughout the images, Serena and Olympia looked poised to take on their opponents on the other side of the net. Little Olympia, whom Serena shares with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, even squatted into the prepared position, ready to receive a return! At the end of the post, Serena and Olympia shared a high-five and walked off the court following a well-played match.

That time on the court with her daughter undoubtedly gave Serena the confidence she needs for her upcoming tournaments. The world no. 9 Women’s Tennis Association player is slated to participate in a number of events throughout the coming weeks, with the first beginning on August 10 in Lexington, KY. Along with more American and international tennis players, Serena will headline the inaugural edition of the Top Seed Open presented by Bluegrass Orthopaedics.

Following the tournament, Serena will head to New York City for the Western and Southern Open from August 20-28. The event is traditionally held in Cincinnati, OH, however, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the tournament has been moved for an easy transition to the next grand slam: the 2020 US Open. After months of practicing, working out, and getting some extra support from sweet Olympia, we cannot wait to see Serena dominate on the tennis court once again!