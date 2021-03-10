See Pic

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Bond As Alexis Ohanian ‘Celebrates’ Them In Sweet Post

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova.
See Alexis Ohanian’s International Women’s Day post for his wife and daughter!

Serena Williams is one incredible woman, and her husband knows it! Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram on March 8 and celebrated International Women’s Day by dedicating a beautiful post to his wife, 39, and the couple’s three-year-old daughter, Olympia. “Celebrating these two women every day,” the Reddit co-founder, 37, began the caption to his post, which featured a candid photo of Serena and Olympia relaxing on a boat near their Florida home.

 

“Trying to use my power, platform, and privilege to open doors that’ll be the legacy I leave this Boss Baby,” he continued, referencing little Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. It was the perfect way for Alexis to celebrate these two ladies. And Serena and Olympia have had quite a lot to be proud of!

The mother-daughter pair recently appeared in their first joint Stuart Weitzman campaign, where they danced around in matching outfits as a voiceover of Serena explained what she loves so much about being a mom. “I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said in one of the videos. “She is mini Serena.”

 

The mother-of-one went on to explain that “the best part about being a mom for me is having responsibility. Someone that really relies on me; and it is waking up every day to see her so happy to see me. It’s a feeling I never thought I would experience,” she admitted. But just over three years ago, Serena officially became a mom, welcoming her precious baby girl in September 2017, just months after winning the Australian Open in January of that year!

As for Serena’s husband, the tech entrepreneur is always finding ways to celebrate and champion his wife and daughter. During the recent 2021 Australian Open, Alexis proclaimed that his wife was the Greatest Athlete, not the Greatest Female Athlete. And even when he’s supporting his remarkable wife, Alexis always ensures that their daughter is close by watching her incredible mom from the stands like she did at the 2020 U.S. Open. We adore this little family and cannot wait to see more of their adventures in the near future!