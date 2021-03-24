Watch

Serena Williams Gushes That Daughter Olympia, 3, Is A ‘Star’ After Stuart Weitzman Collab

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Serena Williams shared how ‘cool’ it was to do a photo shoot with daughter Olympia after posing together for Stuart Weitzman.

Of all the things that Serena Williams is, she is definitely one proud mama! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, joined Chief Marketing Officer for the Stuart Weitzman label, Behnaz Ghahramani, to chat about her experience posing for the Spring 2021 Campaign, Footsteps to Follow, and how it felt to collaborate with her three-year-old daughter, Olympia. “Honestly, I’ve shot a lot of things, and this is — I probably shouldn’t be saying this — but it was the best shoot I’ve ever been on,” Serena gushed, grinning from ear to ear.

Indeed, there was a very special reason why this photo shoot meant the world to the tennis great. “It was so fun,” Serena shared of the experience. “It’s also something I’ll be able to show her in 20 years and, you just can’t beat that.” Naturally, even the creative team behind the shoot was impressed by Serena’s daughter, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and the energy she brought to set.

 

“She’s such a star,” Serena said of her little girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. “It was so funny, because we were getting nervous and we’re like, ‘Okay, well, you know she took her nap [and] we can’t shoot with kids for that long,” the athlete shared. “She, like, went nuts,” Serena, who’s also a Stuart Weitzman global spokeswoman, said of Olympia coming onto the set of the campaign photo shoot.

The campaign also marked the very first time (but certainly not the last) that Serena and Olympia got to do an official fashion shoot together for a campaign. “It was so cool to have her on that set,” Serena continued. “I was a little nervous about it, at first,” she confessed. But the mom and mogul gushed about how “good” Olympia was in the spotlight.

Serena Williams gushed about her daughter Olympia during a conversation with Stuart Weitzman’s creative team [MEGA].
If there was any question that Olympia is Serena’s mini-me, the answer is definitely a loud and proud ‘yes!’ Along with posing with her mom, Olympia has been spotted at various tennis tournaments, including the 2020 U.S. Open, cheering on her mama as she competes for more record-breaking titles. Now, Olympia’s taking tennis lessons of her own! We cannot wait to see this mother-daughter relationship continue to flourish and thrive as Olympia grows up.