Serena Williams Stuns In Daisy-Covered Bodysuit While Enjoying The Florida Sunshine — See Pic

Serena Williams slayed in a catsuit printed with daisies and ankle boots while enjoying the Florida sunshine.

Serena Williams served up looks during an impromptu photoshoot outside her Florida home. The tennis GOAT, 29, rocked a skintight catsuit covered in white and yellow daisies on a sunny day. Serena paired the slinky bodysuit with some shiny black ankle boots and gave serious face while her hand tossing around her wavy waist-length hair.

Serena’s famous friends and fans were drooling over the incredible photo on Instagram. “YES MAMMAAASSS LOOOOOVE, ” Gigi Hadid wrote, including daisy emojis. “YEP! I need this entire outfit,” an adoring fan commented. “Soooo obsessed with this look!!!” another fan wrote, adding heart emojis.

This isn’t the first time that Serena rocked a sexy bodysuit. She slipped into a stunning black catsuit that fit her like a glove (and had gloves) and did a sultry pose while rocking sky-high black stilettos. Total Cat Woman vibes! Even better? Her three-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, wore a toddler version for a sweet photo shoot.

Flawless, right? Serena can basically rock any style she wants and pull it off effortlessly. That includes on the court! She’s known for her unique style during matches, frequently rocking short dresses with voluminous skirts, or one sleeves in a rainbow of colors. Just take what she wore during the 2021 Australian Open in February: a hot pink Nike tank top tucked into a matching pleated mini skirt with a black waistband.