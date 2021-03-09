Serena Williams Stuns In Full-Body, Skintight Catsuit & Stiletto Heels: See Super Sexy Pic

Talk about a grand slam! Serena Williams looked every inch the style icon she’s become in a new photo showing off her fit curves in a body-hugging black catsuit and heels.

Serena Williams is proving you don’t need to flash any flesh to have an incredibly sexy photo. The tennis legend shared an Instagram snapshot on Mar. 9 where she donned a full length black catsuit, with long sleeves, gloves and a high neckline. It literally looked painted onto her fit figure. She matched it with tall black stilettos while striking a sultry pose.

Serena could be seen from a side angle, bending her left knee slightly forward to enhance the angles of her body. She held onto a white door jam with her left hand, while placing her right hand atop her perfectly coiffed head. Serena’s hair was styled in long waves that flowed nearly all the way down her back, and she had glam, camera ready makeup on.

The catsuit looked nearly identical to the one Serena just wore in a series of ads for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman, as she is fronting their their latest campaign. In those photos she was joined by adorable three-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian, who also wore a black catsuit. They each had on animal print open toe sandals with a kitten heel from Stuart Weitzman, as Olympia adorably stood in adult sized shoes identical to the ones her mom was rocking. The ad below shows the outfits and how Olympia is her mom’s “mini-me.”

In those photos, Serena had her naturally curly hair flowing loose, and rocked long statement earrings. In the photo she shared with fans today, the 23 time tennis grand slam winner appeared to wear her massive diamond engagement ring from husband Alexis Ohanian over her gloved left hand, but that was her only accessory. The photo was definitely for a professional shoot of some kind, as Serena tagged her stylist, makeup artist, and a Miami Salon in the snapshot.

Serena’s sister and fellow tennis icon Venus Williams, 40, cheered her younger sibling on in the comments, writing, “Whooo hoooo!” Serena’s makeup artist for her Weitzman campaign Natasha Gross wrote, “Serena it’s too early to be breaking the internet!!!!” for the morning post, while actor Colton Haynes told Serena, “We don’t deserve this…but Thk u.” Colton likely speaks for all of Serena’s fans, thanking her for the incredible snapshot.