Serena Williams’ Sweet Daughter Olympia, 3, Is So Cute During Pool Day With Her Doll

Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Serena Williams’ precious three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked like she was having a blast during her pool day with her beloved doll, Qai Qai! See the adorable photo from her day in the sun.

Olympia Ohanian looked ready to bypass spring and head into summer with the latest photo shared to her Instagram account by her famous parents! In the April 24 pic, Serena Williams‘ sweet three-year-old daughter was positively beaming, as she wore a cute fuchsia bathing suit while standing in the shallow end of a pool and holding up her favorite doll, Qai Qai. The beloved toy nearly matched with Olympia, as she sported her own Nike one-piece in bright pink.

The youngster, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., couldn’t have looked happier. “‘This is [Qai Qai],'” the caption to the photo read. It wasn’t long before Qai Qai, whose digital iteration boasts her own Instagram account, took to the comment section! “Hey best friend!” Qai Qai wrote with a string of red heart emojis that followed. It was such an adorable photo, and Olympia looks like she’s been having oodles of fun with her family in recent posts!

Prior to this latest snapshot from her day of fun in the sun, Olympia was captured in a precious moment playing her mom’s stunning piano. The three-year-old looked so sweet, and even Serena couldn’t help but comment on the pic of her baby girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. “My love,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39,  commented.

Before her fun pool day and time playing her mom’s piano, Olympia worked on her art skills. In an April 2 video shared to Instagram, Olympia sang a little tune about a “princess” while painting with a red hue on a white canvas. Olympia looked so cute creating her abstract art. Maybe the piece can go in her parents’ gallery, which Serena showed off during her chat with Architectural Digest?!

Olympia is bound to get up to a lot of fun in the weeks to come. Pretty soon, the youngster and her mom and dad will travel to Europe so that Serena can start the clay court tournaments of the tennis season. Serena is slated to play the Italian Open in Rome starting May 9. We cannot wait to see what Olympia and her adoring parents get up to in the weeks to come!