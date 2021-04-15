Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks So Sweet While Playing Her Mom’s Piano: See Pic

Serena Williams adorable three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked too cute in a new photo, featuring the youngster sitting at her mom’s gorgeous piano! Check out the latest Instagram pic.

Serena Williams daughter, Olympia Ohanian, might have a future as a composer! The sweet three-year-old was photographed on April 15 sitting at her mom’s translucent piano, which the 23-time Grand Slam Champion, 39, got from her sister, Venus Williams‘, interior design company, V Starr. Olympia looked so wistful and precious in the photo, featuring the youngster looking down at the keys as she rested her hands on the clear exterior that covered them.

Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wore a cute graphic T-shirt and had her hair braided with delicate little strawberry clips. Instead of creating a caption to the photo, a simple emoji of piano keys was placed alongside the snap. Naturally, Olympia’s parents simply gushed about their precious baby girl in the comment section to the post. “My love,” Serena wrote, while her husband and Olympia’s doting dad Alexis Ohanian, 37, left a red heart emoji.

Some fans of the beloved tennis champion might recognize the piano, which was featured in Serena’s tour of her stunning Miami home for Architectural Digest! “I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play,” Serena explained in the February 4 video, adding that she “didn’t want it to be so heavy.” You can see Serena showing off the piece in the video below.

“V Starr was really helpful with getting everything together,” Serena gushed of her big sister, 40, and her company. While Olympia seems to show an interest in playing the gorgeous piano, she’s also demonstrated a real aptitude for the sport that launched her mom into stardom: tennis, of course! The youngster seems to be following in her mama’s footsteps, and has been taking tennis lessons throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Being the proud mom that she is, Serena has watched on with so much pride each time her baby girl picks up a tennis racquet. The mother-of-one and decorated athlete loves to share photos of her daughter on the court, and fans cannot get enough of the posts! Whether their playing the piano, or hitting a winning forehand, we cannot wait to see what this mother-daughter duo does next!