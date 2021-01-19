Serena Williams Shows Off Her Tennis Practice With Three-Year-Old Daughter & ‘Training Partner’ Olympia

Serena Williams got a little extra help during a recent practice session from her three-year-old daughter, Olympia! See the mother-daughter pair training before the Australian Open!

Melbourne Park better be ready, because Serena Williams and her new “training partner” are on their way! The 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, took to TikTok on January 19 to show her legions of followers one of her final state-side tennis practices before heading off to Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year. In the video, which she reposted to Instagram, Serena was joined by her adorable, three-year-old daughter Olympia!

The sweet little girl was right next to her mama on the tennis court, practicing her own backhand and helping Serena with target practice on her incredible serve. For a moment, it looked like Olympia was working on a whole new approach — spinning after trying to hit a backhand! But after some hard work, Olympia needed a break and chose to sit right next to her Wilson racquet and toss her mom some tennis balls to practice serving.

“One more?” Olympia could be heard saying as she reached for a tennis ball. Ever the professional, Serena asked her three-year-old, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, if she was “organized” in her little part of the court. It looked like a fun-filled practice for the mother and daughter, and Serena was pretty pleased to introduce the new member of her team! “Footage from my practice before leaving with my training partner [Olympia Ohanion],” she captioned the clip.

Olympia, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., seems poised to make her debut on the tennis court, herself! The youngster has already been putting in the work on the court and taking tennis lessons, where she looks like the spitting image of her inspiring mom. But in a matter of mere weeks, Serena will put her game face back on as she searches for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title once again!

The Australian Open, which takes place February 8 – 21, was actually the last Grand Slam Serena won. Back in 2017, Serena defeated her own sister, Venus Williams, in a hard-fought match to clench her seventh AO title. At the time, and unbeknownst to everyone watching, Serena was pregnant with Olympia! The Australian Open is undoubtedly a very special tournament for Serena, and we cannot wait to see her on the court and chasing history once again!