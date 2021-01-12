See Pic

Serena Williams Shows Off Daughter Alexis Olympia’s, 3, Powerful Tennis Skills In Precious Pic On The Court

Serena Williams
AP
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked ready for the Australian Open in a new photo from her tennis practice! Check out the youngster’s skills!

Watch out Melbourne Park, there’s a new challenger heading to the Australian Open! Serena Williams sweet three-year-old daughter, Olympia, showed off her burgeoning tennis skills in a new photo the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, posted to Instagram on January 12. In the snap, the toddler, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., looked so focused as she prepared to hit her backhand or forehand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Olympia held two hands on her Wilson racquet and was so focused on her motion that she left her mouth wide open! Serena looked on proudly while wearing her mask just behind her baby girl. Olympia, who wore a cute black and white tennis outfit, looked so much like her mom. In fact, Olympia was wearing an incredibly similar tennis outfit to the one Serena sported at the 2019 French Open, Roland Garros! Just check out the pic of Olympia above and the one of Serena from the 2019 French Open below to see the similarity.

Serena Williams competes during the 2019 French Open, Roland Garros [Sipa USA via AP].
“Turn, back, reach, head, follow through,” Serena captioned the image, noting the point-by-point motion for executing the perfect forehand and backhand. Serena has always gushed about her precious baby girl, but now that Olympia is finally taking tennis classes, Serena has been sharing a lot more of her and husband Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter. In fact, Serena shared another photo from Olympia’s practice on October 28, where the youngster donned a cute red tennis dress and prepared to hit a forehand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

It’s no secret that Serena has been so excited to get her daughter into tennis lessons. While she was competing in the 2020 U.S. Open, the tennis great gushed about the possibility for her daughter to follow in her footsteps. “She’s a fan of tennis, she loves watching, you know,” Serena said, following another victory. “I’m like, ‘I gotta put my career aside and get a racquet in her hand.’ Seriously, that’s what I told my husband yesterday. I’m like, ‘We gotta get a racquet in her hand,'” she said.

While Olympia is just getting started with her tennis career, her inspiring mom still has a number of goals she wants to reach before retiring. Serena’s biggest feat has yet to be met. Since returning to tennis after welcoming Olympia in September 2017, Serena has been chasing that elusive, record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Over the course of the last three years, Serena has appeared in four Grand Slam finals, falling just short of the record. But with the Australian Open just around the corner, fans cannot wait to see the incredible athlete vie for another title!