Serena Williams Shows Off Daughter Alexis Olympia’s, 3, Powerful Tennis Skills In Precious Pic On The Court

Serena Williams’ three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked ready for the Australian Open in a new photo from her tennis practice! Check out the youngster’s skills!

Watch out Melbourne Park, there’s a new challenger heading to the Australian Open! Serena Williams‘ sweet three-year-old daughter, Olympia, showed off her burgeoning tennis skills in a new photo the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, posted to Instagram on January 12. In the snap, the toddler, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., looked so focused as she prepared to hit her backhand or forehand.

Olympia held two hands on her Wilson racquet and was so focused on her motion that she left her mouth wide open! Serena looked on proudly while wearing her mask just behind her baby girl. Olympia, who wore a cute black and white tennis outfit, looked so much like her mom. In fact, Olympia was wearing an incredibly similar tennis outfit to the one Serena sported at the 2019 French Open, Roland Garros! Just check out the pic of Olympia above and the one of Serena from the 2019 French Open below to see the similarity.

“Turn, back, reach, head, follow through,” Serena captioned the image, noting the point-by-point motion for executing the perfect forehand and backhand. Serena has always gushed about her precious baby girl, but now that Olympia is finally taking tennis classes, Serena has been sharing a lot more of her and husband Alexis Ohanian‘s daughter. In fact, Serena shared another photo from Olympia’s practice on October 28, where the youngster donned a cute red tennis dress and prepared to hit a forehand.

It’s no secret that Serena has been so excited to get her daughter into tennis lessons. While she was competing in the 2020 U.S. Open, the tennis great gushed about the possibility for her daughter to follow in her footsteps. “She’s a fan of tennis, she loves watching, you know,” Serena said, following another victory. “I’m like, ‘I gotta put my career aside and get a racquet in her hand.’ Seriously, that’s what I told my husband yesterday. I’m like, ‘We gotta get a racquet in her hand,'” she said.

While Olympia is just getting started with her tennis career, her inspiring mom still has a number of goals she wants to reach before retiring. Serena’s biggest feat has yet to be met. Since returning to tennis after welcoming Olympia in September 2017, Serena has been chasing that elusive, record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Over the course of the last three years, Serena has appeared in four Grand Slam finals, falling just short of the record. But with the Australian Open just around the corner, fans cannot wait to see the incredible athlete vie for another title!