Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Copies Her Mom In Sweet Photos While Rocking Matching Sweatshirts

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on the catwalk Serena by Serena Williams show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019
Like mother, like daughter! Olympia Ohanian proved she got her sense of style from her mama, Serena Williams when the pair posed in matching sweaters.

Serena Williams has shared an adorable new snap with her mini-me daughter, Olympia Ohanian. In her July 9 Instagram post, the world champion tennis pro wore the same salmon-colored sweatshirt and sweatpants as her three-year-old little girl. Olympia’s sweater read, “I got it from my mama,” while Serena’s simply said, “Mama.” In the first pic, the pair posed with their hands on their hips, while another snap showed the duo pretending to ballet. Too cute!

“my two girls,” proud dad Alexis Ohanian commented, while a fan wrote, “Just so adorable both mommy and her little sweetheart princess.” The post comes just days after the seven-times singles champion had to pull out of Wimbledon due to injury. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful,” she said. “Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

Serena also revealed that she won’t be competing at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list – not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” she said during a press conference at Wimbledon on June 27. “There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry … I have not thought about it. In the past [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

EXCLUSIVE: Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian and their two year old daughter Alexis Olympia, along with Serena's mother Oracene Price visiting Auckland zoo in New Zealand on Sunday, January 5. It was the day Auckland was hit by smoke drifting across the Tasman sea from the Australian bush fires, turning the summer sky dark and red, which Serena and Alexis can be seen looking up at when they left their city centre hotel. Serena was forced to wrap up against unseasonably cold weather, which she complained about on her only previous visit to Auckland in 2017. Serena said before her zoo trip on Sunday that her daughter "loves to see animals". She had taken her to Auckland's undersea aquarium, Kelly Tarlton's, the previous day. The superstar had a face like thunder most of the afternoon and even took a long rest in her daughter's pushchair at one point, engrossed in her phone while her husband took charge of Olympia. The 38-year-old 23-time Grand Slam champion plays her first competitive match in three months on Tuesday against two-time former Australian Open winner Svetlana Kuznetsova. Pics are available immediately excluding New Zealand. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Alexis Olympia. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578029_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Away from the tennis, Serena has a busy home life with her husband and their adorable toddler. The trio recently enjoyed some downtime after the French Open, going for a dip in the crystal blue waters off the coast of the south of France. The couple were all smiles as they were seen jumping into the water.