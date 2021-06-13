Serena Williams Rocks One Piece Swimsuit Hitting The Beach In France With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Tennis champ Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are making the most of their time in Europe, going for a swim off the coast of France.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have enjoyed some downtime after the French Open. The tennis superstar, who was beaten in the fourth round, is making the most of her time in Europe by going for a dip in the crystal blue waters off the coast of the south of France — see all the pics here. The couple, who share daughter Olympia Ohanian, were all smiles as they were seen jumping into the water. The athlete, 39, rocked a colorful one-piece swimsuit featuring bright yellow and pink panels. Her Reddit founder hubby, 38, opted for a pair of pink and blue floral swim trunks.

The tennis pro also donned a delicate gold necklace and wore her hair in natural curls, while Alexis also allowed his long brown hair to fall below his shoulders. As fans would know, Serena’s French Open hopes were dashed after she was beaten in the fourth round by Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina. “I’m in a much better place than when I got here,” Serena told the media. “I was just literally trying to win a match, because it had been a really difficult season for me on the clay, that’s where I was.”

She added, “I think I would have just played harder and played better today. I hate regretting, but I definitely would have just tried to do that … I’m kind of excited to switch surfaces, historically I have played well on grass. There is literally a point here or there, that could change the whole course of the match. I’m not winning those points.” It comes just a few weeks after she travelled to Rome for the Italian Open, and was seen strolling the streets with her family for a gelato date. Serena and Olympia looked like twins in pink sneakers, as they walked hand-in-hand while eating their waffle cones. The mom-of-one rocked a pale green Nike sweater, matching shorts, and a Gucci crossbody bag.

The world class athlete also shared a snap of herself practicing at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in the French Riviera, ahead of the competition. Of course, when she isn’t dominating on the court, she’s hanging out with her husband and adorable daughter. Little Olympia recently proved just how quickly she’s growing up when she recently crashed her dad’s podcast.

“What you doing?” she asked her dad, as she climbed onto his lap wearing a Princess Belle dress. “Um…making a video,” Alexis replied. Olympia then told her dad, “I need earphones!” and began repeating the words her dad said, encouraging listeners to make their seat deposits for Angel City, the group hoping to bring a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.