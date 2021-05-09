Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia, 3, Twin In Pink Sneakers On Gelato Date In Rome — See Pics

Like mother, like daughter! Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian stepped out with their three-year-old Olympia for a family day in Rome, Italy.

Serena Williams and her mini-me daughter Olympia Ohanian, have celebrated Mother’s Day with a gelato date in Rome! The pair were joined by her husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom the tennis champ shares her three-year-old daughter. As they strolled the streets of Italy, Serena and Olympia looked like twins in pink sneakers, as they walked hand-in-hand while eating their waffle cones. The mom-of-one rocked a pale green Nike sweater, matching shorts, and a Gucci crossbody bag.

She pulled her hair back into a loose bun, while staying protected in a blue face mask. Her husband, who famously co-founded Reddit, cut an equally casual figure in a white Nike tee, black shorts, and a purple face mask. Their little girl wore a purple graphic tee with black leggings and an adorable bun in her hair.

Fans of the world class athlete would know she’s in Rome ahead of the Italian Open, which began on May 8. Serena recently took to Instagram to share a snap of herself practicing at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in the French Riviera, ahead of the competition. Of course, when she isn’t dominating on the court, she’s hanging out with her husband and adorable daughter. Little Olympia proved just how quickly she’s growing up when she recently crashed her dad’s podcast.

“What you doing?” she asked her dad, as she climbed onto his lap wearing a Princess Belle dress. “Um…making a video,” Alexis replied. Olympia then told her dad, “I need earphones!” and began repeating the words her dad said, encouraging listeners to make their seat deposits for Angel City, the group hoping to bring a women’s soccer team to Los Angeles.

“I wasn’t planning on including Jr. in this but such is life – can you tell we did this in 1 take?” Alexis hilariously captioned the video, which saw his mini-me expertly repeat words back to him. She’s a star in the making!