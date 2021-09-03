Serena Williams Is Nearly Fired By Daughter Olympia, 4, During Funny Piano Lesson — Watch

A mini Beethoven in the making! Serena Williams received a piano lesson from daughter Olympia, who proved to be a bit more skilled than her mom.

Serena Williams shared a sweet piano lesson from daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, on Thursday, Sept. 2 — and let’s just say the athlete, 39, is much better on the tennis courts than the pianoforte. The tennis pro shared a TikTok that featured her daughter, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, showing off her knowledge of the right keys. When Serena pressed the wrong key, she jokingly asked her daughter, “Are you gonna fire me?”

Both mom and daughter wore matching Nike merch for the video: Olympia wore a bright pink Nike hoodie sweatshirt while mom Serena wore a white Nike baseball cap. “I teach her tennis… She teaches me piano,” the 23-time Grand Slam winner captioned the post.

It’s clear little Olympia has taken to piano. The tennis player similarly shared a charming photo of her daughter playing the very same instrument on her Instagram (below) in April. Serena previously revealed that she purchased that particular piano with her daughter in mind during her house tour with Architectural Digest published in February.

The athlete welcomed viewers into her 14,500 square feet mansion in Miami, Florida and showed off the stunning see-through piano, which also features a matching transparent stool. “I wanted a piano that my daughter would be able to play, but I didn’t want it to be so heavy,” she said in the tour. Her sister Venus Williams’ interior design company V Starr — which helped design her home — assisted with finding the piano.

Along with piano, Olympia is also highly skilled in hairstyling. Earlier this week, Alexis shared a video of his daughter combing and styling his long quarantine hair on Instagram. The Reddit co-founder rests his head on a pillow in the clip as his “new stylist” Olympia brushes it. “Are you gonna make me beautiful?” he asks in the video, to which little Olympia replies, “Maybe.”

Serena and Alexis welcomed daughter Olympia, full name Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September 2017. The following year, Serena penned an op-ed for CNN that chronicled her life-threatening childbirth complications. While also detailing her own harrowing blood clot complications that nearly cost her her life, Serena’s piece examined the maternal health disparities faced by Black women.

“Every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth. And you can help make this a reality,” she wrote, in part. “You can demand governments, businesses and health care providers do more to save these precious lives. You can donate to UNICEF and other organizations around the world working to make a difference for mothers and babies in need.”

“In doing so, you become part of this narrative — making sure that one day, who you are or where you are from does not decide whether your baby gets to live or to die,” she continued. “Together, we can make this change. Together, we can be the change.”