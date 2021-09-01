Fashion

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

serena williams
SplashNews
Serena Williams at BuzzFeedBuzzFeed, NYPictured: Serena WilliamsRef: SPL5076808 030419 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
MELBOURNE, VIC - FEBRUARY 08: Serena Williams of the United States of America returns the ball during round 1 of the 2021 Australian Open on February 8 2020, at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** New York, NY - U.S Tennis player Serena Williams is arriving with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian JR at a Nike Event in Soho, New York, NY. Pictured: Serena Williams BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Serena Williams 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous.

Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”

Serena officially announced that she was dropping out of the US Open on August 25 via Instagram. She posted a statement, “After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have deiced to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. “New York City is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.”

Although Serena won’t be hitting the courts, we can expect to see a lot of her, especially because she just launched her latest Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) collection with Nike, which is set to hit stores in September 2021.

Speaking about the collaboration, she said, “Sport might be one of the most diverse communities we have in this world. And the best version of sport is always the one that’s open to everyone. Sport inspires me, and I hope to inspire others through it too. With Nike, I’m bringing my love for sport and design together, working to build more inclusive, equitable communities in both while inspiring new generations to fall in love with sport and pursue their dreams.”

Related Gallery

Serena Williams -- PICS

Serena Williams emotional after being forced to retire hurt in her first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 29 Jun 2021
Serena Williams emotional after having to retire hurt in her first round match Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 29 Jun 2021
Serena Williams and daughter Alexis on the catwalkSerena by Serena Williams show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2019