See Pic

Serena Williams, 39, Looks Statuesque While Poolside In Blue One-Piece Swimsuit — Photo

Serena Williams
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Serena Williams relaxing on Blackrock beach the day after winning the Australian Open Tennis Championship Title Serena Williams at Blackrock beach, Melbourne, Australia - 28 Jan 2007
Chelsea Handler and Maria Sharapova spend a few days rest in an exclusive resort of Los Cabos, Mexico. Pictured: Maria Sharapova,Chelsea Handler Maria Sharapova Ref: SPL1252996 270316 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No New Zealand Rights
US 200m Olympic Champion Allyson Felix in a bikini on the beach in Hawaii. The smoking hot athlete was all smiles as she took some time to Stand Up Paddle Boarding with Kenneth Ferguson in front of the Four Seasons Maui. Pictured: Allyson Felix,Allyson Felix Kenneth Ferguson Ref: SPL470733 151212 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kerri Walsh Jennings of the United States leaps in the air after beating China in two sets during a women's semi-final beach volleyball match at the 2012 Summer Olympics, in London London Olympics Beach Volleyball Women View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

Serena Williams proved once again that she’s a fashion icon by sporting a stunning blue swimsuit while soaking up the sun. See the exquisite look.

Summer is treating Serena Williams, 39, well. The tennis superstar soaked in some Vitamin D while posing poolside for an Instagram snapshot shared on Thursday, July 22. Serena looked remarkable, as always, dressed in a bright one-piece blue swimsuit and appeared as if she was an ageless statue glowing in the sun. She captioned the shot, “Summer blues.” See Serena’s stunning look HERE.

The iconic athlete added to her swimsuit with a matching blue coverup that lightly blew in the wind in her hands. Behind Serena was the perfect scenery of an ideal summer day with the magnificent pool, palm trees and clear blue skies. She credited photographer Ronald Wayne for capturing the shot, as well as hairstylist Angela Meadows and makeup artist Natasha Gross for helping Serena look as beautiful as ever.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams soaks up the sun on the beach in a neon swimsuit (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The photo appeared to be taken in Miami, where the 23-time Grand Slam winner resides with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia, 3. Many fans had expected Serena to depart the Sunshine State and head to Japan for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which kicked off on Friday. But the athlete shocked everyone last month when she revealed that she would not be competing at the Summer Olympics. Serena, who previously competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning four gold medals along the way, shared that she wouldn’t be involved in the Games this go-around during a press conference at Wimbledon on June 27. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list — not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

New mum Naomi Campbell shows off her toned body as she poses for a Burberry fashion campaign. The 51-year-old supermodel looked stunning as she showcased the luxury label's TB Summer Monogram collection. It was designed by the brand's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci. "It’s magical working with Riccardo," said Campbell. "He always has such a unique vision and continually manages to bring another facet out of me, pushing me to do things I don’t think I can do. Working with Burberry is also always such an honour." The catwalk beauty surprised fans earlier this year that she'd welcomed a baby girl - reportedly becoming a parent through a surrogate. "Naomi has this transcendental energy and beauty that embodies both a timeless classicism as well as the vitality of summer," said Tisci of the collaboration. Editorial usage only. Credit - Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Naomi Campbell for Burberry. Photo credit: Burberry/Danko Steiner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771495_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Actress Karrueche Tran wears a pink bikini as she relaxes by the pool in Miami. 11 Jul 2021 Pictured: Karrueche Tran. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769910_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Julianne Hough stuns in a blue bikini as she relaxes on the beach in Italy. The 32-year-old dancer and former 'Dancing with the Stars" judge showed off her sculpted body as she relaxed in Sardinia, Italy. She was photographed enjoying the sun with friend Douglas Chabbott Julianne was also seen taking selfies of herself on a boat ride. 10 Jul 2021 Pictured: Julianne Hough, Dough Chabbott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA769595_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she continued. “I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.” The athlete added that she has “not thought about it,” telling media, “In the past, [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me [but] I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”