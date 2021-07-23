Serena Williams, 39, Looks Statuesque While Poolside In Blue One-Piece Swimsuit — Photo

Serena Williams proved once again that she’s a fashion icon by sporting a stunning blue swimsuit while soaking up the sun. See the exquisite look.

Summer is treating Serena Williams, 39, well. The tennis superstar soaked in some Vitamin D while posing poolside for an Instagram snapshot shared on Thursday, July 22. Serena looked remarkable, as always, dressed in a bright one-piece blue swimsuit and appeared as if she was an ageless statue glowing in the sun. She captioned the shot, “Summer blues.” See Serena’s stunning look HERE.

The iconic athlete added to her swimsuit with a matching blue coverup that lightly blew in the wind in her hands. Behind Serena was the perfect scenery of an ideal summer day with the magnificent pool, palm trees and clear blue skies. She credited photographer Ronald Wayne for capturing the shot, as well as hairstylist Angela Meadows and makeup artist Natasha Gross for helping Serena look as beautiful as ever.

The photo appeared to be taken in Miami, where the 23-time Grand Slam winner resides with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia, 3. Many fans had expected Serena to depart the Sunshine State and head to Japan for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, which kicked off on Friday. But the athlete shocked everyone last month when she revealed that she would not be competing at the Summer Olympics. Serena, who previously competed in the Olympics in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2016, winning four gold medals along the way, shared that she wouldn’t be involved in the Games this go-around during a press conference at Wimbledon on June 27. “I’m actually not on the Olympic list — not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she continued. “I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.” The athlete added that she has “not thought about it,” telling media, “In the past, [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me [but] I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”