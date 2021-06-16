Serena Williams’ Daughter, Olympia, Is A Little Fashionista While Posing With Her Beloved Doll

Serena Williams’ youngster, Olympia, was too cute while posing with an animated version of her precious doll, Qai Qai, in a new pic shared to Instagram! Check out the adorable post.

Serena Williams‘ daughter, Olympia Ohanian, is one stylish world traveler! The three-year-old daughter of Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, looked as cute as ever in a photo shared to Instagram on June 16. In the snap, the youngster, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., wore a long sleeve, button-up sweater with a diamond pattern and hues of white and camel with red and black lining.

Olympia’s sweater was paired with black leggings and a set of adorable little boots! With her hair tossed up into two cute buns, Olympia posed along a staircase with her BFF right by her side. Leaning against Olympia was none other than the animated version of her beloved doll: Qai Qai! The twosome looked super cute, and the caption really said it all. Instead of words, the emoji of dancing twins was posted along with a tag to Qai Qai’s Instagram account.

Longtime fans of the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 39, and her sweet family know all too well how much Olympia loves Qai Qai. The three-year-old and her doll go practically everywhere together. Whether they’re hanging out for a fun pool day, or getting a tennis practice in, they always look too cute for words.

Speaking of tennis practice, Olympia recently made a major statement with her little tennis outfit that she wore in a June 9 Instagram post. While hitting the court and working on her overhead smash, Olympia wore a mini replica of her mom’s 2021 Australian Open Nike catsuit, inspired by Florence Griffith Joyner. Olympia looked so cute in the tennis outfit, and she showed off how much her skills had grown since her first lesson.

With Olympia’s tennis skills maturing each day, it’s a wonder fans haven’t seen her hit the court with her mama at a major! Of course, there’s definitely time for that in the future. With The Championships, Wimbledon, less than two weeks away, we cannot wait to see what Serena and Olympia get up to during their time in London!