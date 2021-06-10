Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Is Her Mini-Me In Mom’s Australian Open Tennis Outfit

Serena Williams’ adorable three-year-old daughter, Olympia, looked so sweet, rocking a mini version of her mom’s 2021 Australian Open Nike outfit. See the precious pics!

Look out, Wimbledon, Serena Williams‘ daughter is ready to hit the court! The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s youngster, Olympia Ohanian, looked so cute in a series of photos posted to Instagram on June 9. In the snaps, the three-year-old rocked a Nike bodysuit that looked exactly like her 39-year-old mom’s 2021 Australian Open outfit. The youngster, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., posed with her tiny Wilson racket in her hand during a practice on the tennis court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian)

Olympia’s hair was tossed up into two adorable buns, with pink pompoms. She even showed off some of her tennis skills, winding up for an overhead shot and celebrating by pumping her fist in the last two images from the carousel post, which you can see above! The post was so cute, and the caption really said it all: “Practice makes….” the caption read. Clearly, Olympia is getting ready for her own tennis career, as her mom continues to chase — and make — history!

Prior to posting these adorable pics, Olympia’s inspiring mom wrapped up another run at the French Open, Roland Garros. Serena made it all the way to the round of 16, making her straight-sets exit to Elena Rybakina — who incidentally lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the quarter-final. Although Serena’s baby girl, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, 38, wasn’t spotted cheering her mama on in the crowd, she was undoubtedly watching Serena play on the clay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena absolutely loves having her baby girl with her wherever she goes. It’s been so fun for fans to see Olympia grow up right before their eyes, and to watch Serena balance being a full-time mom and a world-class athlete! With Wimbledon starting in just over two weeks, fans cannot wait to see Olympia cheering on her mom, as she makes another run for her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title!