Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 3, Looks Too Cute In Pink Minnie Mouse Dress: ‘A Mood’

Serena Williams’ precious little girl, Olympia, posed up perfectly for a sweet new photo her dad, Alexis Ohanian, shared to Twitter! See the youngster in a frilly, pink Minnie Mouse dress.

While Serena Williams was hitting the tennis court, her adorable three-year-old daughter, Olympia, had a blast with her dad, Alexis Ohanian! The tiny tot, born Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was photographed by her proud papa, 38, in a new photo he shared to Twitter on May 18. In the snap, which you can see below, Olympia looked super sassy and cute, rocking a bright pink Minnie Mouse dress with matching sandals!

For her pose, Olympia proved that she could totally work that camera — even at just three years old! The youngster opened her arms and rested her hands inches from her hips, as if to say “ta-da!” to everyone who saw the pic. Olympia’s hair was pulled up into a bun, and she sported a pink bow on top, looking absolutely sweet on the playground. “A mood,” her dad captioned the photo.

Olympia has seriously been having the best time with her mama and papa, who are in Italy as Serena preps for the upcoming French Open, Roland Garros, at the end of May. Just days ago, Olympia and her 23-time Grand Slam champion mama, 39, were spotted strolling through Rome and munching on some delicious gelato. The mother-daughter duo looked comfortable and casual, with Olympia sporting a matching set outfit with a pink base and black polka dots.

Before her excursion through the city, the adventurous three-year-old behaved like the model tourist while visiting the iconic Colosseum! In the May 13 Instagram photo, Olympia wore a pretty sunflower dress with a tiny jean jacket over her shoulders and arms with white sneakers. Olympia’s hair was styled into two buns atop her head, and she wore some bright yellow bows with the ensemble!

“Oh that’s just the Collesium,” the photo was captioned. Olympia and her dad, Alexis, are always by Serena’s side to support the tennis icon through all of her tournaments. Today, May 18, Serena bowed out of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Montechiarugolo, Parma, Italy, losing to her opponent, Czech Republic tennis star Kateřina Siniaková, in straight sets. While it was hard for fans of the beloved athlete to see her lose the match, they can rest assured that her cheering squad is right there to get her ready for the next tournament! We cannot wait to see what this little family gets up to in France!