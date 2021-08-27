Pregnant Cardi B Channels Cruella De Vil As She Shows Off Baby Bump In Red & Black Ensemble

Hide the pups: Cardi B channeled Disney villain Cruella De Vil in new photos that show off her growing baby bump.

Hide your Dalmatians: Cardi B channeled Cruella De Vil in fiery new snapshots that show off her growing baby bump. The rapper, 28, rocked a semi-sheer long sleeve and leggings in black in a new Instagram post shared on Friday, Aug. 27. Cardi finished the look with a cropped red varsity jacket and plenty of jewels à la layered necklaces.

Cardi further accessorized with chunky boots and a Chanel handbag. “RED BRUELLA DE VIL,” she captioned the post.

The rapper is expecting her second child with husband Offset. The two, who quietly wed in 2017, share daughter Kulture, 3, together. Cardi announced the news while on stage at the BET Awards in June, emerging on the stage with a surprise baby bump in a mesh catsuit with similar sheer detailing as her Cruella De Vil ensemble.

Following the announcement, Cardi shared a series of maternity shoot photos on her Instagram, one of which featuring Kulture rubbing her belly. The “WAP” rapper reflected on the type of big sister her firstborn would be in the caption. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” she wrote, referencing her sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

A second pregnancy has not slowed the rapper down, as she recently collaborated with Lizzo for a new single called “Rumors.” The dynamic duo released the song on August 13; an upbeat pop ballad that features a Hercules and goddess-inspired music video, “Rumors” claps back at tabloid hearsay. “No, I ain’t f— Drake yet (Ha),” Lizzo sings, while Cardi adds in her own verse, “Last time I got freaky, the FCC sued me,” referencing the controversy surrounding her song “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.

The song landed at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 this week. Cardi celebrated by gushing about Lizzo after she became subjected to hateful trolling following the song’s release. “Congrats @lizzobeeating on this top 5 record,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so happy cause i know you were so nervous, and I know sometimes it’s tough to see it ourselves as entertainers, you have so many fans who love and support you and want to see you win.”