Kendall Jenner Stuns In Turquoise Thong Bikini As She Poses In Front Of A Beachfront Pool — Photo

Vacation mode: Kendall Jenner rocked a turquoise thong bikini in a new snapshot ahead of the weekend.



Kendall Jenner is out of office. The model, 25, rocked a turquoise thong bikini and posed in front of a scenic beachfront pool in a new post shared on Instagram on Friday, Aug. 13. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the look with a backwards neon green baseball cap.

She captioned the post with a hand wave emoji.

The sexy snapshot comes after Kendall celebrated her sister Kylie Jenner‘s 24th birthday on August 10 alongside mom Kris Jenner and siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, among other guests at the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s home. Kendall, along with the rest of the Kardashian family, paid tribute to her little sister on her Instagram Story before the festivities.

“Happy birthday to my baby sister!” she wrote on a photo of the two. “I will hold you like this forever and ever,” she added above a baby snapshot of her hugging her sister. “My soul mate, we were put here together for a reason.” She added that Kylie made her “proud everyday.”

Prior to her sister’s birthday, Kendall celebrated another important person in her life: her basketball player boyfriend Devin Booker, who recently won his first Olympic gold medal at this year’s Tokyo Olympics. Following the Phoenix Suns athlete’s big win last week, Kendall shared a snapshot of her boyfriend on the court following his win and added the gold medal emoji to show her support.

The couple recently celebrated their one year anniversary in June, too. Kendall commemorated the milestone that month by sharing a series of photos of her cuddling her BF on her Instagram Story. A source previously told HollywoodLife that while the two are “more than fling status,” they don’t quite care for labels. The source added that the athlete does not care about fame, much to the gratification of the model.

“He’s very easy to get along with and goes with the flow and isn’t into being famous and she likes that about him,” the source told HL. “She’s not about getting serious with anyone she’s dated.”