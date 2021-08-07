Kendall Jenner Congratulates BF Devin Booker On Olympic Gold Medal Win — See Pic

See Pic

Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a pic of Devin Booker standing on the basketball court in his jersey and shorts after he won his first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kendall Jenner, 25, is showing support for her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, after he impressively won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics! The doting girlfriend, who just celebrated her one-year anniversary with the basketball player in June, shared a photo of him standing on the basketball court on her TV screen and added a gold medal emoji to it. She didn’t write any words but the athlete could be seen from the back while wearing his red, white, and blue jersey, which had his last name on it along with the number 15, and matching shorts.

Kendall’s sweet supportive pic came after the Phoenix Suns star, who was part of the 12-member U.S. Olympic team this year, scored two free throws and played 22 minutes into the gold medal game while teammate and captain, Kevin Durant, topped the scoreboard with 29 points.

Although Kendall didn’t join Devin at the Olympics, her latest story pic proves she was cheering him on from home. The lovebirds made their relationship Instagram official back in Feb. after they sparked dating rumors with hangouts in the months before. Since then, they’ve been seen on various outings but still tend to keep their romance as private as can be.

Before he went to the Olympics, Devin and the Phoenix Suns played an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks in Arizona last month and Kendall showed her support through other Instagram pics. The snapshots were selfies that she took while standing in a mirror and in them, she was wearing a large Phoenix Suns jacket along with baggy white pants.

Kendall spoke a bit about her relationship with Devin during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion earlier this year and confirmed he was her “boyfriend” to host Andy Cohen. “I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly…it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” she told Andy about why she keeps her romance private. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”