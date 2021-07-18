Kendall Jenner Rocks Oversized Phoenix Suns Jacket To Support BF Devin Booker – Photo

As the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Finals, basketball fan Kendall Jenner showed some support for her man.

Kendall Jenner, 25, knows who she’s rooting for during the NBA Finals! The model showed support for her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, as he plays an intense series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kendall went for a way back ’90s look as she sported a super oversized bomber jacket using the teams’ logos and colors. In the first photo, Kenny posted in front of a living room mirror as she showed off the jacket, and in the next, she held her arms out to show just how big it was.

The Bucks are currently in the lead over the Suns following Saturday night’s game, despite not having a great start to the series. Devin and the Suns had a 2-0 lead at the start of the six-game set, however, the Bucks tied it up on their return to home soil. Last night during Game 5, Devin had a 40-point outing during, however, the Bucks defeated the Suns 123-119. The next match-up is set for July 20 back in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum: if the Bucks win, they take the series, but if the Suns win, they’ll force a game seven.

Happy Valentine's Day ❤️ Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker via igs. pic.twitter.com/xy6w9AHGKu — diaz (@kjcadillac) February 15, 2021

Kendall and Devin have kept their romance quiet and low key since starting their relationship back in April 2020 — however, the model did confirm their relationship status during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen. “He’s my boyfriend,” she said to the Watch What Happens Live host in June.

“I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly…it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” she said during the bombshell family sit down. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know,” she added. Despite this being her first public comment about Devin, she has shared posts here and there on Instagram — including a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute.