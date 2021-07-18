See Pic

Kendall Jenner Rocks Oversized Phoenix Suns Jacket To Support BF Devin Booker – Photo

Kendall Jenner
Shutterstock
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin BookerBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker spotted leaving Carbone and headed to Zero Bond in New York City. Pictured: Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker appear to still going strong as they are spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood. *SHOT 10/03/20* Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner. Pictured: Devin Booker BACKGRID USA 6 SEPTEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

As the Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks during the NBA Finals, basketball fan Kendall Jenner showed some support for her man.

Kendall Jenner, 25, knows who she’s rooting for during the NBA Finals! The model showed support for her boyfriend Devin Booker, 24, as he plays an intense series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kendall went for a way back ’90s look as she sported a super oversized bomber jacket using the teams’ logos and colors. In the first photo, Kenny posted in front of a living room mirror as she showed off the jacket, and in the next, she held her arms out to show just how big it was.

The Bucks are currently in the lead over the Suns following Saturday night’s game, despite not having a great start to the series. Devin and the Suns had a 2-0 lead at the start of the six-game set, however, the Bucks tied it up on their return to home soil. Last night during Game 5, Devin had a 40-point outing during, however, the Bucks defeated the Suns 123-119. The next match-up is set for July 20 back in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum: if the Bucks win, they take the series, but if the Suns win, they’ll force a game seven.

Kendall and Devin have kept their romance quiet and low key since starting their relationship back in April 2020 — however, the model did confirm their relationship status during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion with Andy Cohen. “He’s my boyfriend,” she said to the Watch What Happens Live host in June.

“I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly…it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” she said during the bombshell family sit down. “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know,” she added. Despite this being her first public comment about Devin, she has shared posts here and there on Instagram — including a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute.

Related Gallery

37 Stars Slaying In Crop Tops & Jackets: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & More

Megan Fox was spotted out in Calabasas, as she stopped for Gas. The actress showed off her fit physique in Jeans, a Crop top and an oversized plaid jacket. She wore a black face mask as she filled her own tank, before heading to a studio to work on a new project. Pictured: Megan Fox Ref: SPL5215362 100321 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Kendall Jenner leaves to watch her boyfriend Devin Booker play for the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center in New York City. Kendall is wearing jeans, white crop top and green cardigan sweater. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5223533 250421 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Tik Tok star Addison Rae leaves her hotel in a crop top 'I Heart NY' t-shirt and grey pants and jacket in New York City. Pictured: Addison Rae Ref: SPL5218517 270321 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights