Rebel Wilson Shares String Bikini Selfie As She Lounges On A Boat On Vacation

Rebel Wilson soaked in the sun, while she chilled for some midday relaxation in a sexy new photo during her European getaway.

Rebel Wilson, 41, was absolutely stunning in her brand new boating selfie. The Australian actress posted the selfie to Instagram on Friday August 6, while she sailed in Europe. She rocked a sleek black string bikini, while she caught some rays, as she laid out on the boat deck. She also sported a pair of large sunglasses and a sun hat, decorated with a band of black beads. You have to protect your eyes and skin from the sun after all!

Rebel looked like she was really feeling herself in the photos. She also shared a few more selfies with the same look to her Instagram Stories on Friday. She captioned the post “Med-day” and with a sun emoji, which appears to be a pun on both “midday” and the fact that she was sailing through the Mediterranean sea. The Pitch Perfect actress has been sharing a lot of photos from her trip, like when she posted one where she was grabbing a rope on the boat deck on Wednesday August 4, or another series where she shared pictures of herself in Rome on Tuesday August 3. “Rome-ing around today,” she captioned the post.

The vacation seems like a well-deserved break for Rebel. She’s been working hard, filming the comedy Senior Year. The movie is about “A thirty seven year-old woman [who] wakes up from a twenty-year-coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader,” according to its IMDb page. Rebel has taken to her Instagram to show fans some of the amazing outfits that she wears in the movie, including cheerleading outfits and low-rise, flared jeans.

Whether she’s sunbathing or acting on set, Rebel has looked fabulous in all of her recent photos. The actress embarked on a “year of health” in 2020, and she was incredibly successful. She lost 60 pounds, and she’s been showing off how far she came in her weight loss journey with amazing new outfits. She shared that she hit her goal weight in a November 2020 Instagram Story. “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg,” she wrote.